You don’t know what you don’t know. A year ago, I’d never heard of xylazine. Neither had my patients. Now, I see it weekly in my patients’ toxicology reports in combination with fentanyl — a deadly duo that the White House recently named an emerging national threat.

On paper, xylazine is a medication used by veterinarians for sedation and pain management in large animals, such as horses, cows and even elephants. It works in the central nervous system to relax an animal. So, imagine my surprise when I first started seeing xylazine in combination with fentanyl in toxicology reports in the summer of 2022.

Leigh Brooks, of Princeton, is director of medication-assisted treatment at Bluestone Health Association.

