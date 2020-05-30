Lewis Lawson: Commencement address, 2020

Thomas Paine in 1776 wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Certainly his words ring true today, a world with a pandemic virus, declining markets, loss of jobs and polarized politics.
Canceled graduations have certainly created a great deal of angst for so many youngsters. Graduation, one of those milestones in life, has now taken many forms through Zoom, drive-by car parades and photos of students in caps and gowns with the school’s insignia in the background.
Often, though, what is missing is the graduation speech. Presumptuous yes, but, in honor of students in the Class of 2020, I offer the following words as a substitute for those who might have looked forward to some sort of homily at their “walking” into the next stage of life.
Studies of such disciplines as history, government and science have already foreshadowed that we live in a multidimensional world that does not always provide easy answers or directions. As you confront life’s many paradoxes and conflicts, be willing to take on challenges and find solutions to what others may simply blow off as the status quo.
Never be afraid to represent your viewpoint, although do it with civility, something that seems to be a vanished art in our polarized world. But, in so doing, be willing to listen to others, for it is through dialogue that often the best solutions evolve.
As you go forward, don’t get hung up in minute details. At the risk of being didactic, don’t be too doubting or cynical. Shoot for the stars — begin to connect the bright spots, the burning points of light you have learned from your many years in the classroom. Become a shining beacon for all those who come after you in your life.
Of course, don’t necessarily become obsessed with the problem; embrace the challenges along the way — there will be many. Never forget the fundamental ideas learned in your classes, the principles you have acquired through your teams and other extra-curricular activities, and the positive values all your family and mentors have modeled for you.
Somewhere in this journey, you will have occasions to decide whether you are more like Teflon or more like Velcro. In other words, will problems simply slide off you, even to the point of your becoming blasé? Or are you going to let things attach to you, perhaps to the point where they might become an obsession?
As you work through life’s challenges, never forget Aristotle’s concept of the via media, or more specifically “the middle of the road.” Here Aristotle suggests staying balanced, not wandering too far too any extremes, particularly in terms of blinding dogmas.
Whatever goals you choose in life — whether it’s finding great cures for diseases, being a politician, a service industry expert, a writer, a teacher, an engineer — do it with gusto. And don’t be afraid to change directions along the way if you find yourself becoming stagnant. Just make sure you have the hunt in the dog — don’t become a pooch who just sits on the porch and watches life go by.
Certainly, enjoy the pleasures of the material world, but let yourself not be misled by its phantoms that can keep you from being all that you can be.
Yes, graduation 2020 has been disrupted. But if you embrace these values and all that your parents, teachers, coaches and others have inculcated into you, then, regardless of your current disappointment, all the missed pomp and circumstance will pale in contrast to the happiness and fulfillment you will come to enjoy in future years.