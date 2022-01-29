Recently I cast my mind back to a time when, in the early 2000s, I was fortunate to interest a number of my students on several occasions to do volunteer work with me on various American Indian reservations in the West.
What we learned from our experiences living and working with the Blackfoot, the Jemez and the Navajo tribes were true epiphanies.
As an example, many reservations do not want strangers coming to their communities to do social work. They are an extremely proud people – if you are accepted onto their reservation, you come as their honored guest. As such, they find it demeaning if you do social work for them. Rather, they wish to entertain and educate guests on their way of life.
Once I could convince our hosts that many of the students planned to go into teaching, nursing, social work and other serviced based occupations, they worked us to the bone through tutoring, planting and harvesting crops, reconstructing fence lines and barns and herding cattle, among other endeavors.
We found their schools to be top notch and well run. Many of the students were accepted into college, some as excellent students, others as good athletes, many as both.
However, studies indicated that those who graduated from college and found good jobs in big cities often returned to the reservations within a few years because they simply could not adjust to living in apartment houses and bustling cities. Many preferred to be close to the land and their traditions even if there was no real work equivalent to their education level. With no significant job opportunities some were willing to slip into a life of addiction rather than live a life of isolation in big, impersonal cities.
What seemed overwhelmingly sad to us, besides much of the deplorable land onto which these tribes had been relegated, was the federal regulation to which these tribes had been subjected. At the end of the 19th century the U.S. government, in an attempt to improve native life and possibilities for the future, created numerous boarding schools, where children were forced to learn English at the exclusion of their own native language. Native dancing, story telling, traditions – all things American Indian – were eliminated. These proud people lost their sense of identity. Many studies later indicated that such programs had as much to do with later poverty and addiction as any supposed laziness or assumptions of a genetic proclivity to alcoholism.
Obviously no social or political expert on these matters, myself and my students did learn that the people with whom we interacted on these reservations were wonderful, kind, embracing Americans who certainly changed our perspectives from many of the stereotypes we previously may have had.
While working in New Mexico, we discovered the poet Jimmy Santiago Baca, a New Mexican of Apache and Chicano descent. He spent much of his early life in prison due to the displacement that he incurred growing up in poverty. His poem “Cloudy Day” stresses how we as humans must strip to the core our fragilities if we are to gain wholeness. In this struggle to regain a fuller sense of self, inevitably we will witness the degrees to which we can waver in either direction — absolute cruelty or absolute ecstasy, absolute disconnection or absolute relevancy.
As Baca states, “You have to forgive if you’re going to be a human being.” As many sages have hinted, “We don’t always have to search for the truth; we sometimes just need to let go of our opinions” to enable truth to find us.
But how can we begin to transcend the barriers that divide our essential humanity?
Casting aside the divisiveness and polarization of current times becomes critical.
Embracing forgiveness, acceptance and understanding is certainly a good starting point to embrace the epiphanies Baca gained through his struggles. A deep probe into literature often is the catalyst to find this “relevancy in unexpected places.” In our seemingly more shattered “Humpty-Dumpty” world, such an immersion just may bring clarity and wholeness to much of our current darkness and division.
While the past can not be changed, how we approach the imponderability of the future will help determine the type of jigsaw puzzle we create. This suggests to me a puzzle that uniformly meshes its separate, jagged pieces into a beautiful, unified whole that will allow our full human potential to emerge.