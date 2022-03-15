The passage of Senate Bill 262, which gives the state treasurer the authority to prevent certain banks from participating in state contracts, is short-sighted and misguided, and it would be in the state’s best interest if Gov. Jim Justice vetoes it.
SB 262 was instituted at the behest of Treasurer Riley Moore and its sponsor, Sen. Ruppie Phillips, R-Logan, who believe that certain financial institutions should be penalized if they have made a conscious decision not to finance fossil fuel projects. They are basically trying to combat Wall Street and the Environmental, Social, Governance principles that have been taking place in our markets over the past decade.
There are two initial problems with this thinking on its face. Wall Street banks are not going to be swayed by what our state treasurer threatens them with. Our state banking contracts are a drop in the bucket for banks making daily billion-dollar decisions. Secondly, we are not going to win the public sentiment’s favor against ESG principles. ESG principles are not a trend; they are here to stay, long-term, whether we like it or not. Our children’s generation has already integrated them into their everyday thinking. In time, applying ESG standards will be as common in financial analysis as profit-loss statements or balance sheets.
I am a Friend of Coal, and I strongly support the increased production and transportation of natural gas, but I also realize this is not the fight we should be waging to keep our miners and gas operators employed. I hate that banks are making these overly broad and categorical decisions, but this response from the Legislature flies in the face of free markets and will actually stifle future investment of capital in our state. The fact that West Virginia was ranked 49th in venture capital investment in 2020 is exactly why we cannot afford to alienate any source of future capital investment.
Bad public policy like this also could increase the cost of capital in West Virginia. By decreasing the number of banks doing business here, competition decreases, and so do the competitive rates, making it more expensive to borrow for consumers, businesses and the government. Is this the type of fiscal policy that our state treasurer should be employing?
True leadership is what Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, did when confronted with this bill. He is a staunch pro-energy Republican, and he was one of only two senators who voted against this bill (31-2), despite being lobbied hard by coal and gas interests. Any chance our governor will show the same type of leadership? I think I would have better odds at his casino.