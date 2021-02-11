The West Virginia Legislature is now convened and, at the top of their agenda, is a bill that would divert public dollars into educational savings account.
Under the banner of school choice and educational freedom, ESAs sound pretty great. But, more importantly, what are ESAs anyway?
Quite simply, ESAs allow for taxpayer dollars that normally go to public schools to be diverted to families to use on nonpublic educational goods and services.
That might sound harmless enough, but the negative implications are sweeping for our state’s public education system, including our teachers, school service personnel and rural, low-income students.
With West Virginia’s declining population already hurting county school budgets, combined with the ongoing financial fallout from the pandemic, a proposal to take money away from school districts could be disastrous.
Under ESAs, public dollars follow a student out of the school, leaving the school to pay teachers and staff, heat and cool buildings and run all the bus routes with fewer and fewer resources.
If you’re wondering why ESAs are being pursued over other priorities, simply look at who stands to profit. ESAs are a step toward enhanced privatization, meaning more charter schools driven largely by private corporate interests.
ESAs also will leave most rural students out because, of the state’s 55 counties, 13 don’t have a private school and 16 only have one. Therefore, students in these counties would be left with limited ability to use an ESA. Furthermore, all students in public schools would suffer the consequences of getting a smaller piece of the pie.
The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, and in many cases worsened, a lot of painful realities facing kids and families in our state. One example is child hunger. Schools and counties have worked overtime figuring out ways to feed kids during these extraordinary times and, unfortunately, even when the pandemic is over, there will still be a lot of hungry kids when they’re not in school.
Instead of allowing funding to be taken away from school systems, the Legislature could reconsider a summer feeding bill that died in the House Education Committee last year, which would help ensure kids have adequate nutrition when out of school.
As for our teachers, already they are paid about $15,000 less than the national average. How about, instead of the Legislature championing ESAs, they pursue bold investments that would attract more of the best and brightest to teach in our public schools?
It’s also no secret that more investments are needed in mental health services for students, which has become even more urgent in the wake of the pandemic. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, between March and October of last year, the number of emergency room visits related to children’s mental health rose 25%.
In stark contrast to wise, commonsense investments like these, ESAs will ensure profits for the few, at the expense of the rest of us.