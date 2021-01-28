When I think of the proposal to eliminate the West Virginia’s income tax, I think about lemmings hurling themselves off of cliffs.
The lemming myth has endured in part because it’s a helpful metaphor for humans’ capacity to blindly go along towards collective ruin.
Along the same line as myths, a persisting one is that if we cut the state income tax, people will move to West Virginia in droves in whatever the opposite of an exodus is. What is obvious, but often lost when under the spell of magical tax cuts, are the many factors that affect people’s and businesses’ likelihood to move to a place, or to stay in it.
Employers looking to relocate or open up shop typically choose somewhere with a skilled, well-educated workforce, a quality public school system and a modernized infrastructure that includes broadband, among other assets.
If we cut our state income tax, while facing the specter of an economic recession due to the pandemic, we will have to somehow reckon with a $2 billion hole in our budget, making it even more difficult to invest in the aforementioned common goods that make any state a vibrant, attractive place to live or open a business.
While discussing the elimination of the income tax, Gov. Jim Justice recently said on Talkline on MetroNews that he’s “not a fan of taking a meat axe to the things we already have in West Virginia.” I could not agree more with the governor that we should not cut what we have.
Gov. Justice also said that eliminating the state income tax has a lot of “sex appeal.” On that subject, I would argue there are some trends that are majorly hurting West Virginia’s sex appeal, and cutting the state income tax would actually make them worse.
Like the fact that our state reduced spending on higher education by 26% between 2008 and 2018, and as a result tuition at public, four-year institutions in West Virginia grew by 51.4% during the same time period. What’s sexy about that?
Then this past December, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave West Virginia an overall D grade for our infrastructure, meaning important things like our bridges, dams, drinking water and roads are in poor condition. Not a sexy look for us.
Always the upshot for West Virginia is we live in a gorgeous state with incredible natural beauty and a people whose love for the state runs very deep, even among those who have left. I believe we can give them plenty of reasons to return, and others plenty of reasons to move here. But they require greater investment in critical areas like infrastructure, higher education, clean air and water, and the renewable energy sector.
Eliminating the state income tax will not bring our state the prosperity we all seek. I hope we can talk some folks off the cliff before it’s too late.