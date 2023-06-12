Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 prevented a U.S. default that would have sent shockwaves across the global economy. Radical proposals that would have imperiled low-income people’s access to health care were thankfully not included. In short, it could have been a lot worse. Still, there were casualties.

Flat budgets for domestic discretionary spending essentially are funding cuts in programs for everything except military spending. The bill will take away food assistance from more adults without dependents by way of time limits linked to so-called work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thankfully, there were carve-outs for veterans, kids aging out of foster care and people experiencing homelessness.

Lida Shepherd is program director for the American Friends Service Committee.

