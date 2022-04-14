When Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson traveled into outer space last year, the internet lit up with Black American poet and jazz musician Gil Scott Heron’s song, “Whitey on the Moon.”
Originally released in 1970, the song’s satirical take on space travel and class inequality felt hilariously on point. But also it’s pretty sad that, 50 years later, the social realities in the song are probably even more true today.
Heron, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, says to the beat of a drum, “I can’t pay no doctor bill, but Whitey’s on the moon. Ten years from now I’ll be payin’ still, while Whitey’s on the moon.”
With tax day approaching, Heron’s prescient “Whitey on the Moon” urges us to take a hard look at the galactic gap between the billionaires who jet set to outer space and the majority of us who are struggling to pay their bills at tax time.
Working people pay income taxes on wages in every paycheck while many billionaires pay zero income taxes on the billions of dollars of investment gains, which they can borrow against to accumulate even more wealth. Furthermore, for the taxes that billionaires do pay, their tax rate is far below what the rest of us pay.
Gil Scott Heron again: “The price of food is goin’ up, an’ as if all that s*** wasn’t enough, a rat done bit my sister Nell (with Whitey on the moon).”
Don’t get me wrong, I get that Bezos, Branson and others wants to use their wealth to travel into space. Good for them.
The real heroes of this country though are the single moms and dads working multiple jobs, the grandparents raising grandkids, the coal miners with black lung, the kids who, despite all the trauma they carry, get on the school bus every day. The list could go on.
While Bezos and Branson reveled in accolades for purchasing a ticket into space, average working people aren’t looking for accolades, we’re looking for a more promising economic outlook for our kids and for our communities.
And the economic outlook for the majority of families in this country is pretty bleak. When Bankrate surveyed 1,000 families last year, they found that 56% of them were unable to cover an unexpected $1,000 bill.
Comparing that not-so-fun fact with the ballooning wealth of billionaires over the past two years further reveals the ever-widening divide.
According to Forbes data analyzed by Americans for Tax Fairness, most of America’s 722 billionaires are as rich, or richer, than they were before the start of the pandemic in March 2020 — some by billions and some by even more than $100 billion dollars. In total, U.S. billionaires have gotten about $1.2 trillion richer during the pandemic.
Hooray for billionaires!
The real good news though, in all seriousness, is that there is a proposal in Congress — the Billionaires Income Tax — which would generate $557 billion over 10 years by taxing 700 billionaires. Don’t worry, the billionaires will still have plenty of cash to purchase fancy yachts and cars and trips into outer space.
Even better is that it could pay for enhanced stability and prosperity for all of us through investments like:
- Expansion of child tax credit through 2025, putting more dollars into the hands of working families and cycle more dollars through local economics ($484 billion)
- Free pre-K ($214 billion)
- Expand the Earned Income Tax Credit ($135 billion)
- Lower cost of college ($29 billion)
- Lower child care costs ($538 billion)
Ensuring billionaires pay their fair share of taxes through the Billionaires Income Tax isn’t just sound policy from a moral perspective, but it is sound policy from an economic one.
There are mountains of research to support that greater investments in the health and well-being of children and families result in cost savings through improved health outcomes, lower crime rates, less substance use disorder and the next generation of kids who grow up with food in their bellies and hope for their future.
What’s more, according to a national poll conducted by Navigator last month, 69% of voters agree that “billionaires and big corporations no longer being able to get away with not paying their fair share of taxes” would help with rising prices.
The question is, will our congressional representatives side with billionaires and oppose the Billionaire Income Tax? Or will they pass legislation that will make a modest but meaningful step toward closing the obscene wealth gap in this country?
Remains to be seen, so here is Heron again for the last word:
“How come there ain’t no money here? Hm! Whitey’s on the moon. Y’know I jus’ ‘bout had my fill of Whitey on the moon. I think I’ll sen’ these doctor bills, Airmail special, to Whitey on the moon.”