Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When I heard that the state Senate rushed through yet another personal income tax cut proposal, it made me feel like I’m living in a very unfunny version of the movie "Groundhog Day."

For those of us not experiencing much of what Gov. Jim Justice has called a “rocket ship ride” to prosperity (or was it a tsunami?), it’s nerve wracking to see House Bill 2526, which would blow an estimated $750 million hole in our state budget, fly through the Legislature.

Stories you might like

Lida Shepherd is program director for the American Friends Service Committee.

Recommended for you