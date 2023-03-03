When I heard that the state Senate rushed through yet another personal income tax cut proposal, it made me feel like I’m living in a very unfunny version of the movie "Groundhog Day."
For those of us not experiencing much of what Gov. Jim Justice has called a “rocket ship ride” to prosperity (or was it a tsunami?), it’s nerve wracking to see House Bill 2526, which would blow an estimated $750 million hole in our state budget, fly through the Legislature.
And it’s disappointing to say the least that while purportedly we have plenty of money for tax cuts that largely benefit the wealthy, every single day many pressing needs go unmet and families are struggling as a result.
The relentless pursuit of tax cuts feels further out of step because West Virginians overwhelmingly rejected tax cuts when they voted down Amendment 2 last fall. Yet state leaders will not let up on their “cut taxes and win” mantra.
So maybe the question should be who exactly wins if they cut the personal income tax?
According to analysis from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, reducing the personal income tax by 21% would mean the bottom 20% of households would be $21 richer in a single year, and the wealthiest 1% would be over $10,000 richer. The average household would get about $298 back a year.
So the thinking, I guess, is that people will stream into West Virginia for an extra $11 every couple weeks, or maybe a few adventurous millionaires or billionaires will move here. We’ll have to warn them to look out for potholes, drive at your own risk over bridges in disrepair and sorry about the very unreliable cell service.
Snark aside, one of the ways state leaders say we can afford to jettison a critical source of state revenue is that we are running a surplus.
While that is true, it’s important that we look at the reasons we currently have that surplus. The state is sitting on one-time federal COVID relief dollars, which we are required to spend in ways that address fallout from the pandemic (read: not for tax cuts or corporate welfare). Another reason for the surplus is the spike in severance tax collections, a volatile revenue source that we cannot count on in years to come.
And a third reason for the surplus is that we’ve maintained a flat budget for the last few years, which is perhaps the most troubling reason of all. Especially against the backdrop of high inflation, flat budgets have consequences. To name just a few, we face ongoing shortfalls in PEIA which impact public employees and their families, there has been a woeful lack of investment in affordable child care, and programs and agencies around the state are having to do more with less.
The bottom line is that cutting the personal income tax with a temporary surplus is fiscally irresponsible, would deepen economic inequality and reduce our ability to fund vital public goods and services.
No doubt there are powerful interests with deep pockets pushing for these cuts. They have a lot to gain while the rest of us have a lot to lose.
But we all remember how "Groundhog Day" ends. Bill Murray finally gets it right and wakes up to a new morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Here in Charleston, we can get it right too. But not if West Virginians hit snooze on the alarm clock. There’s too much at stake.
Lida Shepherd is program director for the American Friends Service Committee.