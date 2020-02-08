Lida Shepherd: Welcoming immigrants to W.Va.

There is much discussion and hand-wringing these days over how we grow West Virginia’s economy and make ours a state where more people are moving in than moving out.
And it’s no wonder. Demographic trends do not exactly point to a rocket ship ride to growth and prosperity.
Two of the perhaps most telling statistics are that public school enrollment declined by 4,122 students last year and that between July 2017 and July 2018, West Virginia lost 11,216 people.
That amounts to 30 people packing up and leaving our state every single day, taking their talent and tax dollars with them.
However, an under-appreciated and under-reported cause for hope is our small but growing immigrant population.
As outlined recently in the report “The State of West Virginia’s Immigrants,” while West Virginia has the smallest population of immigrants among the 50 states, it is growing at a much faster rate. Although they make up less than 2 percent of the population, immigrants account for 19 percent of newcomers to the state since 2011.
What’s more is that according to the Fiscal Policy Institute, immigrants represent 5.5 percent of the business owners in the state, a fact that runs quite contrary to the ugly and nativist rhetoric of “they’re here to steal our jobs.” The reality is that proportionally, immigrants are creating more jobs than native-born West Virginians.
Challenging common myths and stereotypes about people who are undocumented, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates that in 2017, unauthorized immigrants paid $5.1 million in state and local property, sales and income taxes in West Virginia.
For these positive trends and contributions to continue, we need to enact policies that make West Virginia the most welcoming state for immigrants, and strongly reject all rhetoric and policy that demonizes immigrants.
A good start would be shifting federal priorities away from spending billions on a border wall and continuing to increase the budget of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to separate parents from their children.
According to ICE statistics released by the American Civil Liberties Union-West Virginia, the Mountain State is the most dangerous place for immigrants to live. In other words, immigrants are more likely to be rounded up by ICE than in any other state, creating a climate of fear for immigrants seeking to live and work in West Virginia.
Additionally, we should defend programs like the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allows young people brought to the Unites States as children to apply for a renewable two year period of deferred action on deportation and permission to work, as well as the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which provides temporary legal status to people from other countries affected by armed conflict or natural disasters.
In an effort to move West Virginia in a positive direction, a social media campaign called Many Roads Home was recently launched, which highlights the impact immigrants have on our communities, and shares the stories of how some came to call West Virginia home.
The campaign caught on quickly, with nearly 1,200 likes in only two weeks. Perhaps it has tapped into the feeling of hospitality that runs deep here in West Virginia. And maybe what unites us is stronger than the fear-baiting which seeks to distract us from dealing with the real problems facing our state.
Whether for the warm and fuzzy reasons or for the cold calculus of economics, welcoming newcomers, welcoming the stranger, welcoming refugees, welcoming immigrants isn’t only morally right, but the future of our states relies on doing so.
Like the big signs read when you cross the state line, as a state we need to be sending a message loud and clear to immigrants: “Welcome to West Virginia!”