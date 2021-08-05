Recent Pride Month activities might have left the impression that the world has changed for the LGBTQ community. There were plenty of demonstrations of support for the community and its allies, including many messages through advertising and other channels from the business community.
But this nation still has a long way to go for LGBTQ people to be treated with full fairness and equality, particularly in the financial sector – and that certainly is true in West Virginia.
According to a study by Iowa State University researchers published in 2019, same-sex applicants for mortgages were 73% more likely to be denied than comparable different-sex applicants, and they were more likely to be charged higher fees or interest. Despite that, same-sex borrowers were found to be less of a default risk.
A survey conducted by Experian in 2018 revealed that 62% of LGBTQ respondents reported they had experienced financial difficulties because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. They cited such challenges as housing discrimination, wage discrimination and lack of advancement in their careers. Experian also found that 11% of LGBTQ respondents said discrimination had caused them to have higher housing costs.
About 5.6% of Americans – and about 4% of West Virginians – identify as LGBTQ. The National Consumer Law Center has found that many of them are discriminated against when they apply for credit to buy a home or car or other items. In March, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued an updated clarification of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to establish that lenders should not discriminate against individuals based on sexual orientation or gender identity. That was a step forward, but not every financial institution has caught up to its responsibilities yet.
Meanwhile, certain states have been passing new laws that further restrict LGBTQ rights. Thus, progress moves not steadily forward but in fits and starts, zig-zagging up and down.
In West Virginia, 15 municipalities have enacted protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, but the state ranks low overall in providing such protections. According to the Movement Advancement Project, in 2021 West Virginia has 4.5 points out of a total 38.5 points for LGBTQ policy. At least it’s not ranked in the negative, as eight mostly Southern states are, but the bottom line is that the estimated 68,000 West Virginians (ages 13 and up) believed to be LGBTQ receive few legal protections in what is supposed to be “Almost Heaven.”
What West Virginia and the rest of the nation need is for Congress to pass the Equality Act. It would provide consistent and explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, including in employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces, public services, federally funded programs and jury service. Federal civil rights laws already protect people based on race, color, national origin, sex (in most cases), disability and religion. The Equality Act would add protection for sexual orientation and gender identity.
As the leader of a local financial institution, I know there is no reason to deny services to anyone based on sexual orientation, gender identity or any of the other classifications already included in civil rights protections.
Everyone should have equal access to services. Everyone should be treated as a human being, nothing less.
The House of Representatives already has passed the Equality Act. The Senate should do the same. We West Virginians should urge our senators to do what they can to ensure that happens.