Linda at art show

Linda Childers

Great news for West Virginia was on the front page of The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington on Saturday. An article described how the state is receiving about $6 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 for roads, bridges, water and sewer facilities, broadband development and more.

According to Mike Clowser, former executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, the law (passed in 2021 under the Biden administration) is creating thousands of jobs and, more importantly, helping to improve the infrastructure of the state. He added that the increased funding for public works projects is one of the best things he’s noticed over the past few years.

Linda Childers lives in Ona.

