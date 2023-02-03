“There is some confusion about who exactly was at the Capitol on January 6. Was it really a gang of white supremacists? What crimes under the US Code have they committed? So, what exactly was the FBI’s role in January 6, and why can’t we know?”
The most-watched pundit on cable television shared these thoughts with his millions of viewers following the attack on the Capitol. Tucker Carlson earns tens of millions of dollars for his one-hour show. I’m sure Fox News could afford a team of researchers to find answers to the questions Carlson raised, and he could have shared them with his viewers. But that didn't happen. This is gaslighting, and Tucker Carlson does it masterfully, five nights a week.
Gaslighting is an odd term that means to deceive a person or a group of people (possibly millions), convincing them of an untruth so you can get something you want.
So why would Tucker Carlson ask provocative questions, avoid giving the truthful answers and lead his viewers to make incorrect assumptions? In a nutshell, it's the money. As former Fox News Chief Political Correspondent Carl Cameron once explained, “It’s about ratings, and ratings become revenue, and that’s the name of the game.” I would go a step further. Fox News owner, billionaire Rupert Murdock, wants low taxes because you just cannot have enough money, so his hosts push people towards Republican candidates/politicians who will demonize spending tax money on helping people who need it while pushing low taxes (on the wealthy, but that part is whispered).
I recently read a piece by Washington Post columnist Marc A. Theissen, whose work I usually try to avoid. The title, ”Dem’s pursuit of Trump is backfiring” screamed Gaslighting 101, so I took the plunge.
First, let me further detail some of these manipulation methods, and show examples from right wing media and politicians:
n Denying reality. The MAGA crowd never admit that Trump and his allies lost over 60 court cases; that Bill Barr, Trump's attorney general, said there was no wide-spread election fraud; that the Jan. 6 committee witnesses were almost all Republicans; and that Republicans in key positions in the suspect states said the election was free and fair.
n Changing the subject. Ask a MAGA Republican about Trump’s lawbreaking and the answer immediately becomes Hunter Biden.
n Asking questions that imply untruths. See the Tucker Carlson example above.
n Withholding information. Again, see Carlson.
n Giving conclusions based on limited information. Here’s a direct quote from Tucker Carlson, “ If vaccines work, then why are vaccinated people banned from living ordinary lives? Honestly, what is the answer to that? It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccines are effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact. So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that.”
n Making up stuff, also called lying. Kellyanne Conway coined the term “alternative facts” about her own news conference offerings.
n Making assumptions about other people. The constant lies that transgender people are groomers are malicious and evil.
n Projecting your behavior on other people. In other words, accusing your opponents of doing the very thing you are doing. House Republicans have announced an investigation on Democrats for weaponizing the Justice Department, but recent New York Times reporting reveals that Bill Barr and John Durham used the Justice Department to de-legitimize the connection between Trump and Russia.
n Trivializing. This is a big one. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., following the Jan. 6 attack, likened the event to a normal tourist visit.
So, back to Thiessen's proposal that Democrats are responsible for the renewed love of Trump. Oh yes, it’s the Democrats fault. Can you say "gaslighting?"
First off I would opine that the Republican’s continued support of Trump is hugely the result of all of deception tactics listed above that serve to misinform Republican voters. But secondly I will give gaslighting examples by Thiessen in his recent piece:
1. “Both men had classified documents in their homes, but only Trump’s resident was raided by the FBI.” Here Theissen is withholding information.
2. “Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia (which turned out to be little more than a conspiracy theory)." That's a combination of denying reality, giving conclusions from limited information, making stuff up and trivializing.
3. “Democrats are going after Trump not because they care about Trump’s (criminal conduct) but because they want… to prevent him from winning office again.” This is making assumptions about other people and projecting. Remember Trump’s first impeachment? Trump threatened to withhold already appropriated funding to Ukraine unless newly elected President Zelensky announced an investigation into Hunter Biden (son of Trump’s likely future political opponent).
4. “His supporters feel that their country is becoming a banana republic, where the legal system is weaponized for political purposes.” This is withholding information and making projections of Thiessen's own behavior. There's no mention of Barr’s clear and reported weaponizing the Justice Department, and no effort to inform his readers of Trump’s multiple alleged crimes which are being investigated by justice departments in various parts of the country, not by the Democratic party.
5. “Instead of ignoring the former president and letting Republicans come to their own conclusion ... Democrats want to make that decision for them.” That's making assumptions about other people. This Democrat wants Trump to be punished for his many crimes -- and the sooner the better.