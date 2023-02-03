Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“There is some confusion about who exactly was at the Capitol on January 6. Was it really a gang of white supremacists? What crimes under the US Code have they committed? So, what exactly was the FBI’s role in January 6, and why can’t we know?”

The most-watched pundit on cable television shared these thoughts with his millions of viewers following the attack on the Capitol. Tucker Carlson earns tens of millions of dollars for his one-hour show. I’m sure Fox News could afford a team of researchers to find answers to the questions Carlson raised, and he could have shared them with his viewers. But that didn't happen. This is gaslighting, and Tucker Carlson does it masterfully, five nights a week.

Linda Childers lives in Ona.

