Marc Thiessen, a nationally syndicated columnist for The Washington Post, likes to practice manipulative writing techniques to convince his readers of misinformation and then opine on those untruths.
In one of Marc’s recent columns, published in The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, he shared his insight that Democrats believe former president Donald Trump would lose in 2024 if he were the Republican presidential candidate, therefore the investigations into Trump are meant to garner GOP support to ensure that’s what happens.
Let’s look at Marc’s writing. In the first sentence, he wrote about “the cynical depths that Democrats will go to to win elections” when referring to Democrats financially supporting Trump-backed candidates in their 2022 primaries to help them win those primaries, because in general elections, Trumpish-election-deniers weren’t predicted to win.
Are you kidding me? Marc knows how Trump and his allies, including members of Congress and right-wing media, have lied about the 2020 election and tried to overturn it. In fact, Fox News is facing lawsuits in the billions of dollars because of allegations they knowingly lied about voting machines to support the false narrative that Trump really won. Then as a result of those lies, Republican legislatures in many states have successfully passed laws to make it harder for people to vote because it is well known that the better the turn out, the more likely a Democrat will win.
Next, Marc says the legal case against Trump is flimsy and quotes a constitutional lawyer that the charge has “a statue of limitations of two years.” Marc and his lawyer-buddy did not know the charges or the “legal case” (the evidence) because, at the time he wrote the column, the indictment out of New York was sealed from the public. We (including Marc and his buddy) did not know the charges or the evidence. A grand jury of 23 randomly picked New York citizens heard evidence, including witness testimony, related to the proposed charges, and last week a majority of them voted to indict him. So District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not make that final decision. The grand jury did.
And Marc’s buddy also said no one but Trump would be indicted on these charges. Well, that’s interesting because his former fixer-lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty and spent time in jail on charges related to Donald Trump’s pay-off to silence Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
Marc, of course, has to insert blame to President Joe Biden for multiple disasters, including inflation. Inflation is a worldwide problem, and one of the main reasons is corporate power. Huge industries (like gasoline refining) with just a few companies (like Exxon) set pricing with almost no competition. That means this: They can raise the price (to get huge profits) and blame it on inflation. In 2022 Exxon’s third-quarter profit of $19.7 billion was the highest quarterly profit in its history, even though the price of crude oil was down.
So, we’re paying more for gas because of Joe Biden? No. In fact, last year Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., introduced the Gas Price Gouging Prevention Act to protect consumers from price-gouging of gasoline and other fuels. It failed to pass because of Republican opposition.
Theissen says, “Most [Republicans] believe Trump has been treated unfairly;” he goes on to cite reasons for this, including the Trump-Russia investigation which Theissen writes “turned out to be little more than a conspiracy theory.” That is a lie, but when he and other right-wing politicians and media types endlessly repeat that lie, it becomes a cold, hard fact to Republican voters. The Mueller investigation revealed multiple ties between Trump’s inner circle and the Russians and more information is coming out weekly tying Trump and his people with Russia.
Marc, unlike you, I’m not getting paid for my news researching, and it infuriates me that you spread lies that brainwash your readers, including, “And now they see a Democratic district attorney preparing a blatantly political prosecution of the former president to stop him from being reelected.”
This West Virginian’s opinion: The United States elected a narcissistic man-baby who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars, conned people into believing he was a successful business man, in spite of the fact that he declared bankruptcy six times and then a TV show turned his fortunes around. Some people looked the other way when he cheated on his multiple wives and bragged about sexually assaulting women. They followed his Republican strategy of blaming the powerless (Blacks, immigrants, Democrats and now trans people and drag queens) for all the country’s problems. He convinced his followers that he was the best and was consistently unfairly victimized, despite the mountains of evidence that he has likely broken countless laws.
It’s not the Democrats’ fault that this pathetic excuse for a human being is the Republican’s choice for a leader, Marc Theissen. We’re not guilty of perpetuating the false narratives that influence Republican voters to support Trump.