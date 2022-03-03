On Monday, the West Virginia House of Delegates passed House Bill 4408 which, if passed by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice, would open up all of West Virginia’s state parks and forest to privatization.
What does this mean? According to discussion of the bill, it could mean anything. Amendments to install “guardrails” in the bill, or limitations on allowed industries, were all struck down — even an amendment to keep casinos out. Perhaps even worse is that these businesses will have a 50-year lease inside our public land.
West Virginia’s parks and forests are uniquely special. They also are the last vestiges of protected land and public places that are open to all of us, regardless of our budgets. They allow spaces for hiking, fishing, camping, mountain biking, boating, swimming, leaf peeping and all sorts of outdoor recreation in a public space supported by our tax dollars. We are known to the outside world as Wild and Wonderful, not Disneyland or Dollywood.
This measure appears to be backed by those who want to allow the creation of off-road vehicle trails, but the ideas for development don’t stop there. At a legislative committee meeting last month, the Division of Tourism suggested that a company might come in and build a mountain roller coaster in one of our parks.
We can still stop this bill that would bring amusement attractions into our parks. The Senate is poised to take it up this week. Contact our senators and urge them to vote no on HB 4408.
If we auction off our parks and forests to for-profit corporations, much stands to be lost, including tourism dollars from those who value our public land for what it is meant to be: an oasis from development. It’s hard to put a price tag on that value, but let’s keep the Wild and Wonderful in our parks and forests.
Once we cross this line, we will sign away our public land for decades to come.
Linda Frame is president of the West Virginia Environmental Council.