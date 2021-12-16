We are excited about the prospect of pursuing a veterinary school in West Virginia.
We both have been appointed to a legislative interim committee to determine the viability of such an institution. Based on the report we received in committee, we are in full support of recommending to the full Legislature a more detailed investigation into the project, with hopes that someday soon our West Virginia sons and daughters do not have to go out of state to pursue their dream of becoming a veterinarian.
To say there is a shortage of veterinarians in our state is an understatement.
Eight counties, including Roane and Clay, are without a veterinarian. This circumstance creates a significant burden on our few practicing veterinarians, resulting in burnout and early retirement. It is no wonder then that West Virginia is one of two states with the highest ratio of homes to veterinarians in the country.
At the same time, the need for veterinarians nationwide is expected to increase 16% over the next decade.
The combination of fewer veterinarians and greater need will detrimentally affect our farmers and agricultural industry. Clearly, to raise and sell livestock, it has to be healthy. Likewise, to have a successful farm, it must be free of disease. Therefore, veterinarians are essential to the prosperity and growth of our farms.
In addition, the needs of our domestic pet owners will continue to grow as our dogs and cats continue to be a major part of our families.
Simply put, if need were the only interest to consider, nothing should stop the establishment of a veterinary school in West Virginia.
However, there is another interest to keep in mind. Presently, our best and brightest must go out of state to attain a doctorate in veterinary studies. Also, they must do so at high cost, with the need for substantial student loans.
Unfortunately, too few return to West Virginia.
This means we are losing young, talented, educated people to other states. We all understand that the greatest threat to our state is depopulation. While there is no quick fix to that problem, the least we could do is give our young, aspiring veterinarians another reason to stay home by providing them the opportunity to receive a reasonably priced in-state education.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, represents the 8th District in the West Virginia State Senate.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, represents the 4th District.