Those under 50 years of age today have likely never heard of the Kanawha County textbook war. Call it a controversy if you like, but in my opinion, if people shot school buses and bombed school buildings, it’s a war.
In April 1974, recently elected Kanawha County School Board member Alice Moore took issue with the content of new, multicultural textbooks that were to be introduced to the schools in hopes of modernizing our education system. She was opposed to poor grammar, obscene language, situational ethics and the teaching of other religions and government systems. A local pastor, Avis Hill, took up the battle cry when he believed his religion was on trial.
To many, God is a nebulous force. People believe, but they aren’t sure of the details. Rural religion in 1974 was black and white, and to many it was the only hope they had. Sinners and oppressors would be punished in the afterlife. Believers would get their heavenly reward. God was a man in the sky, the judge of all.
When work is breaking your back, your crops fail and you have no hope of getting out from under your debts, those streets of gold sound pretty good. Not sharing this belief opened the door for moral and ethical codes to be violated. Violators tended to be monetarily successful. This made country folk suspicious of those in urban areas, particularly those involved in politics. Politics meant paying for votes with whiskey. Raising taxes. A string of broken promises. Hold tight to your Bible. It’s the only hope of justice. To young Avis Hill, Satan was a very real entity living inside the earth’s molten core. What were schools to him but an extension of governmental motives?
Is it any wonder the protestors feared for the souls of their children?
In 1974, chemical plants were booming and employees were brought in from other areas, bringing with them different religions and cultures. You could drive 20 miles outside of Charleston in any direction and find a life that did not look like life in Charleston. Food was grown in gardens, not bought in stores. Work was physical labor, not intellectual or social. Church lasted as long as the spirit moved, not the hands of the clock.
Hill died Nov. 23, two years shy of the 50th anniversary of the textbook war. Ten years ago, I began work on a screenplay about the event. It is not a simple story. People are complex and the issues that came into play were more than two-sided. It could not be developed into a good vs. evil, poor vs. rich, education vs. faith, or rural vs. urban story without missing a lot of cultural impact. As a writer, I’m appalled at the idea of books being banned. As a woman of faith, I’m appalled at faith being the butt of a joke. Not knowing which side I believed, I dove into the research.
I met Hill a few years ago. He was leery of yet another writer writing about the textbook war. He had good reason to be. Many of the people who have written about the textbook war in the past have made the protestors look like poor, uneducated hillbillies. I explained to Hill that while I am not a conservative and do not share his views on all things concerning religion, I wanted to shed some light on the variety of reasons people got involved in the protest. I spoke with Hill often over the past few years, and an older, wiser man was more complex than the angry, young version of himself who defended his faith.
Some protestors were wealthy businessmen who believed in the Bible. Some argued that slang would be taught as proper grammar. While Avis rejected the Ku Klux Klan’s offer of help, some KKK members got involved on their own.
I was one of those children who was kept home from school because her parents feared the violence. In eighth grade, a teacher gave our class a list of banned books. Memories of 1974 led me to seek out and read banned books.
Hill, who was arrested several times during the protests, later moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where he took the homeless into his church in spite of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Once again, living by the word of God got him in trouble with the law, as his actions violated both fire codes and zoning regulations.
Hill told me he’d be gone before my script was finished. He may be gone but I hope I can keep his memory alive. As I take notes from professional readers, the script is near completion, but, in my mind, ideas continue to battle. How long can we keep our children innocent? Is it a disservice to not allow them to become aware of other lifestyles and cultures? Do schools have the right to decide what our children are taught if it disagrees with parental teachings? There was no easy solution in 1974, so laws were created to allow for the creation of private schools. That is where my script ends.
People continue to ban books today. Obstacles to knowledge make that knowledge more desirable. As long as there are books being banned, there will be children who want to know what is being hidden from them. Those children will become readers. Then they will become adults who are readers. I hope they all reach out to people who are different from them, and seek understanding.
I will miss conversations with my friend, Avis Hill.
Lisa Tignor is a West Virginia filmmaker, writer and TV host.