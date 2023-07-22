Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I am often asked why, in a country of such talent and imagination, the U.S. political class is so feeble. Why are our politicians so uninspiring, to say nothing of ignorant and oafish?

The short answer is because political life is awful, and potential candidates have to weigh the effect on their families plus the wear and tear of becoming a candidate, let alone winning.

Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle,” on PBS. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

