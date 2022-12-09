Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In medieval times, aggressors cut the water supply and poisoned the wells. In the 21st century, they go for the electric supply.

The aggressors today know that electricity is a vital commodity; without it, civilized life fails, suffering begins. It is a war of special cruelty against the civilian population.

Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS. He wrote this for InsideSources

.com.

