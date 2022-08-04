After weeks in limbo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., finally decided our planet deserved a lifeline.
Not long ago, Manchin told reporters he’d curtail any discussion on a reconciliation bill until inflation was addressed. However, climate provisions that guaranteed investment for green jobs were really what sent these negotiations over the ledge.
We were baffled by Manchin’s seeming incompetence. The optics weren’t great, either. While residents across the Appalachians were waking up to torrential rain, Manchin woke up in a houseboat on the D.C. harbor, rejecting any chance at solving climate issues. Climatic events of great destruction knocking on our front door, and those sworn to protect us were doing nothing.
We veterans swore an oath to defend the Constitution and this country. Manchin took that same oath, yet he chose to protect corporate fossil fuel interests, putting us all at risk for the future.
Eventually, after organizers and advocates pressured Manchin, he agreed to a deal to invest $369 billion toward energy security and climate change. This is one of the most significant investments in climate change ever -- a massive victory for those who’ve been fighting to protect our future.
However, the deal came with some compromises. Manchin has said that, without permit rights to continue the Mountain Valley Pipeline project that had been stalled, there wouldn't be a bill. His decision to back the Inflation Reduction Act was purely in self-interest.
Although we appreciate Manchin coming back to the table to give the nation some much-needed relief, we’ll be sure to keep expectations low, given how long we’ve been at a standstill. Congratulations to Manchin on his pipeline. We’ll keep ensuring West Virginians have clean water and food on our end.
As community organizers, we met with Manchin and his staff over the past several months to discuss climate provisions on reconciliation. We explained why these federal clean energy investments were crucial for West Virginia veterans and working-class communities -- the populations on whose behalf Manchin claims to act. Every time we met with them, they told us we were understood and that Manchin cared about what we had to say and he was working in our best interest.
If Manchin was working in our best interest, he would not have stalled climate talks over a gas pipeline. This pipeline will harm our natural habitats and lead to irreversible effects in West Virginia. Manchin could have signed on to a bill that would change the economy of West Virginia for the better. Investing in the future of green energy, labor and tax credits for thousands in West Virginia are indeed anti-inflation tactics. Manchin stopped initial negotiations to cozy up to his fossil fuel donors and accept the conditions when he got what he wanted.
We would accept this victory and its conditions, if we knew Manchin was working hard for us here in West Virginia. Instead, we remain cautiously optimistic.
Throughout his time in the Senate, Manchin has done nothing to mitigate our state’s economic woes. He claims to care about employment and economic growth for average West Virginians but, during his time in office, we’ve lost 23,900 jobs in West Virginia. That wasn't helped by the shuttering of a union pharmaceutical plant by the company Manchin's daughter used to run and was paid $31 million to leave. At the same time, Manchin railed against federal spending for job growth. Nothing has changed since, and the median income of working people in West Virginia has dropped 2.9% since Manchin was sworn in.
This is Manchin’s West Virginia -- fewer jobs, income and opportunities.
We know this is a step toward a better future. So we would like to thank Manchin for reentering talks to pass these climate measures that this country desperately needs. We want to ensure that our grandchildren have a healthy world to live in, just as Manchin does.
With that being said, West Virginians will continue to hold Manchin accountable for his decisions now and in the future that will affect our people and environment.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline might bring in a few jobs, but at what cost? We hope that the money received in this state will open an opportunity for a workforce training pathway into renewable energy manufacturing and infrastructure jobs. Like Manchin said, we need an "all-of-the-above" approach. Manchin needs to be a man of his word. West Virginians are counting on him.