After weeks in limbo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., finally decided our planet deserved a lifeline.

Not long ago, Manchin told reporters he’d curtail any discussion on a reconciliation bill until inflation was addressed. However, climate provisions that guaranteed investment for green jobs were really what sent these negotiations over the ledge.

Lakiesha Lloyd, of Charleston, is a climate justice organizer for Common Defense. She is a disabled U.S. Army veteran who served from 2001-10.

Zachary Shrewsbury served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps infantry. He is an organizer for Common Defense from West Virginia.

