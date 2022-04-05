The West Virginia Legislature concluded its regular session March 12. Divisive social issues were the focus of the Legislature, but, unfortunately, the alarming increase in student suicides could not even make a committee agenda, let alone get the attention of the governor.
In a given legislative session, there are 86,400 minutes. It breaks my heart that collegiate mental health was unworthy of even one minute of serious consideration on the floor of either chamber. One way to guarantee young people will continue to leave the state is by refusing to equip them with the necessary resources for their mental health and risking them not being with us on this earth at all.
When I began the fight for more mental health funding for college students, I was optimistic. After all, suicide is not a partisan issue, but it is an urgent one.
West Virginia has the second-highest rate of depression in the country, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Suicide, often a result of depression, is the third-leading cause of death in young adults.
The challenges relating to mental health affect everyone — they don’t care about our political affiliation.
I thought our state government would work swiftly to combat the issue, but I was terribly wrong. Last fall, the West Virginia University Student Government Association passed a resolution calling on Gov. Jim Justice to allocate CARES Act money to address the mental health crisis. The call to action was met with cynical comments from the governor’s top adviser and silence from the governor himself.
With the new year came new hope, as the Legislature was just weeks away from convening. Hours upon hours of work, meetings and trips to Charleston were put toward the West Virginia Resilience Act. This act would have provided funds for programs to provide greater awareness of mental health issues, training for students, faculty and staff to spot the warnings signs of suicide and substance use, partnerships with community providers to relieve the pressure on campus counseling centers and other proven strategies from across the country.
But, there was nothing resilient about it. Following our last trip to the Capitol, our measure, House Bill 4678, was stripped and changed into a study resolution, HCR 92. HB 4678 gained the unanimous support of every student government in the state, with the Higher Education Policy Commission Advisory Council of Students writing a letter to endorse the proposal and beg lawmakers to do something to help our classmates.
There were legislators who welcomed our proposal and were willing to work with us — from both parties and both chambers — but that wasn’t enough to pick it up off the ground. Of 2,216 bills proposed this legislative session, only one had the unanimous support of young West Virginians.
Unsurprisingly, this bill could not even make a committee agenda, and the leaders in Charleston wonder why my classmates and I consider leaving our state. HCR 92 died in the Senate Education Committee following adoption by the House of Delegates, but it leaves in its wake hope for meaningful progress when young West Virginians come together to fight for what is right.
Our pleas for help seem to mean nothing to the larger body of lawmakers in Charleston. Justice and his advisers scoff at our suffering.
But I will continue to work for the help that so many desperately need with their mental health, because life-and-death issues should transcend the typical partisan political gamesmanship we see too often in Charleston and Washington, D.C.
The young people of our state have come together, asking for the help of our elected officials in a crisis that cannot be ignored. We cannot live with the possibility of attending more funerals for our classmates and having to wonder what more we could have done to prevent further tragedies.
This crisis is staring our state government in the face but, when push came to shove, they decided it was unworthy of their time. Our state government doesn’t seem to care that my classmates are dying, but maybe one day they will.