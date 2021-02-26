We really cannot go on like this any longer. Militarization of our foreign policy and endless wars are killing us.
Since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, almost 20 years ago, our wars have resulted in 800,000 deaths, 8 million refugees and environmental degradation, all while costing the United States $6.4 trillion.
Using the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force that authorized action against al-Qaida and its associates, three successive presidents have mounted 40 military operations in 19 countries with different adversaries. We now have about 800 overseas military installations in 70 foreign countries.
The U.S. military is involved in at least 12 active armed conflicts around the world and is implementing drone attacks in more locations.
None of these military actions has been authorized by Congress.
Under Article I of the U.S. Constitution, it is only Congress that can declare war. Our Founders wrote this to guarantee that decisions of war are made deliberatively by the representatives of the people. Congress relinquished that authority with the AUMFs of 2001 and 2002.
It is past time to repeal these authorizations and ensure that no president can lead us into costly, unwinnable wars and must obtain the authorization of Congress for any military action.
While America is engaged in the world militarily, our country is sliding into poverty and economic depression for everyone except the wealthy. The U.S. health system has not worked for working or marginalized people in years and is now overwhelmed by COVID-19 victims. We are starving services and departments of government that meet the needs of the American people, to fund endless wars and overseas military installations.
And, our defense-focused government continues to do little about the greatest threat of all: the climate crisis. It is international cooperation like the Paris Accords that will make America more secure — not invading Iran or building a military base in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
In the middle of this chaos and disaster, the world suffers a pandemic that has claimed more than 500,000 Americans. That’s one death every 33 seconds in the United States. We have mobilized well to develop vaccines (although not as well to administer them), but we have done very poorly taking the actions necessary to stem the spread of the disease.
Our public health agencies are understaffed and starved for resources while we spend trillions, literally, on militarization that fosters insecurity.
Militarization costs us dearly while other public functions deteriorate: health, education, transportation, infrastructure, environment and agriculture.
Many Americans are frightened and impoverished and see no escape, no better future. Suicides and depression cases are up; life expectancy is down. Our people and our country are deteriorating while militarization bleeds us dry.
The purpose of the U.S. military is to protect the United States. Our involvement in the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Niger, Pakistan, the Sahel and elsewhere does not protect us and has not made this country safer.
“Military power,” Dwight D. Eisenhower once told Congress, “serves the cause of peace by holding up a shield behind which the patient, constructive work of peace can go on.”
The world needs U.S. international cooperation and participation in development to mitigate the causes of war and destruction. Get the military out of nation building and regime change, for which it is not equipped or trained. Put the armed forces back on what they do so well — protecting the United States with strong deterrence and, when needed, conducting military intervention with clearly defined strategies, time frames and outcomes authorized by Congress.
The world needs to again respect the United States as a country that stands by values like those in the International Declaration of Human Rights and in our own founding documents. If an international agency is not producing results to our expectations, the answer is not to walk way; it is to get in there and make it more effective.
Winston Churchill famously declared “The price of greatness is responsibility.”
We are asking West Virginia Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and Rep. David McKinley and Carol Miller to join Rep. Alex Mooney and sponsor and/or vocally support legislation to repeal the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs and restore congressional authority for war and military action.
Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work putting America back on a path to stability and sustainable quality of life, for ourselves and for the world.