With the recent proposal by Gov. Jim Justice to eliminate the West Virginia income tax, the opportunity has arisen to discuss how the Mountain State will move itself forward into the 21st century.
While the idea of ending the income tax is bold, how to proceed with its elimination presents a variety of pros and cons necessary to debate.
On the positive side, elimination of any tax recognizes the simple fact that states with limited taxes are attractive for population and economic growth. Has this not been demonstrated by states like Texas and Florida, which have become beacons of growth?
Regarding the income tax specifically, its elimination recognizes the fact that income earners should not be punished for working hard and increasing their personal resources. Economically, the more people are able to earn and keep, the more money they will have to spend on the economy in general, which ends up improving everyone’s economic status.
The Reagan and Trump tax cuts affirm the fact that the more cash in the consumer’s pocket, the more an economy grows.
The cons of Justice’s proposal are two-fold.
First, his proposal is not true elimination of the income tax — it is only a tax shift, because he wants to increase the sales tax, a scheme that merely masquerades as a tax cut. And increasing the sales tax is nothing but an effort to make sure the government keeps getting the money it thinks it deserves. Making matters worse, Justice’s proposal is a straw dog, because it only cuts the income tax in half; elimination isn’t really on the table, except as a vague possibility for the future.
And such an approach is dangerous, for who actually believes that politicians and bureaucrats will not start meddling with the income tax and start raising it again? If Justice wants to present himself as a visionary, then he should step up and propose true tax elimination, and not play with words.
The second negative is that Justice’s proposal does not urge an evaluation of the state budget to identify and end unnecessary programs and wasteful spending. Instead, he presumes that the budget is sacrosanct and any money lost in the left hand must be made up for in the right hand.
Does anyone really believe that every line item in the West Virginia budget is above reproach, that every dollar is necessary for daily life in our state? If the budget made and passed at the federal level is bloated and full of pork, why does anyone think the state budget is not also loaded with unneeded and wasteful items?
The true elimination of any tax is a good thing, because the long-term results are good for everyone. But that is only if the elimination is genuine and not a charade.
Let’s not play political games; eliminate the tax, cut the state budget, and show the world West Virginia is an ideological and economic leader.