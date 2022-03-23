As the horrors of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfold in front of the world, it was deeply heartening to see the West Virginia Senate last month overwhelmingly pass a resolution welcoming Ukrainian refugees into our state.
“West Virginia stands with the people of Ukraine,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan. “The citizens of West Virginia are ready, willing and able to welcome hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to the state of West Virginia as new residents of the Mountain State.”
As immigrants ourselves, we couldn’t agree more. America should always be a refuge to those who are fleeing violence. We only wish the same welcome was extended to refugees from predominantly nonwhite and non-Christian countries.
When Russian missiles were raining on Syria and destroying hospitals, schools and homes, where was the West Virginia Senate’s warm welcome for the people of that country? When families fled violence in places like Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico, where was our resolve to take in even a few, much less hundreds of thousands?
When Ukrainian children travel hundreds of miles to find safety, western media and politicians rightly regard them as heroes. When a Guatemalan child travels the same distance for the same reason, what do we call him?
An invader. A trafficker. A mooch.
Since 2011, about 6.8 million Syrians have fled to other countries, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. They have endured fear and hunger, sheltering in tents under severely inhumane conditions. Another 6.7 million remain displaced within the country. It has been over a decade now. Where is their welcome? Why were they not afforded the same dignity?
Western media have used words like “civilized” and “relatively European” to describe Ukraine in recent weeks. Calling the violence “unthinkable,” one reporter went on to say, “this isn’t some developing Third World nation. This is Europe.”
Some seem to think that people in war-torn countries deserve their plight. Reality is far more complicated — foreign interference, uneven geopolitical power distribution, resource scarcity and other drivers lead nations into war.
Some seem to think the people of Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and other non-European, mostly Muslim, countries are somehow less human than Europeans. The reality is that they fear for their safety and love their children just like anyone else.
Others might say the situation in places like Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Afghanistan is just more complicated. Ukraine grabs our attention and pulls our heartstrings because the lines between good and evil are so obvious to so many, they might say.
We can’t say for certain why the West Virginia Senate has had such a dramatic change of heart when it comes to welcoming refugees.
What we can say is this: Everyday people fleeing violence had no say in declaring war. They only want to get to safety, and they are all equally deserving of life and liberty.
We simply pray this change of heart is the first of many, and that we will begin to welcome all refugees to the Mountain State, regardless of their religion or country of origin.