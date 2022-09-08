It is 7:30 AM, and I am sitting at First Watch, eating avocado toast, drinking an iced coffee and reading the Gazette-Mail on my iPad like the geriatric millennial that I am.
I am waiting for a financial adviser to pitch me on why my estate planning clients need his services. Unfortunately, I am not sitting by the window at 164 Summers Street, in Charleston. I am sitting at First Watch, in Regency Square, Richmond.
The financial adviser is perfectly nice. We connect, lamenting about how difficult it is to move to another market and restart your professional career. A couple of years ago, he moved to Richmond from St. Louis. I moved here from Charleston in December 2016.
Would I rather be sitting at First Watch in Charleston? You bet. Do not get me wrong, Richmond is a wonderful place. I have fantastic friends here and have taken an active role in the community. I love my new law firm, but I never stop missing home.
As I read the paper, I flinch at the news of House Bill 302. It feels personal.
The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on all of us, but I am particularly attuned to COVID-19’s effect on working mothers. We shouldered the majority of family caregiving responsibilities before the pandemic, and school closures put a larger burden on us, making it far more difficult to juggle our families and professional obligations for months on end.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s women’s health survey, published in March 2021, 1 in 10 women quit her job because of pandemic-related problems, and more than half of mothers with school-age children reported that the stress of the pandemic affected their mental health.
The lack of paid leave, combined with increased family caregiving responsibilities and traditional gender roles placed many burdens of the pandemic directly on women’s shoulders. Women in low-income households and those of color were hit the hardest.
We were finally regaining some sense of normalcy and breathing a collective sigh of relief when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. My gut reaction: How dare you come after the people keeping your household together.
I am proud that my church — Presbyterian Church (USA) — believes the termination of a pregnancy is a matter of careful, ethical decision-making by the patient and, therefore, should not be restricted by law. However, I have always known abortion is not about religion. It is about controlling women and keeping them out of the workforce.
West Virginia cannot afford more unemployment.
At the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Business Summit last week, state Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael stated that his department is creating a sales culture so that West Virginia can win in the marketplace. I encourage his Republican colleagues to think hard about what creating a sales culture actually means.
It is no coincidence that companies like Kroger (based in Ohio), Dick’s Sporting Goods (based in Pennsylvania) and General Motors (based in Michigan) moved quickly to protect their employees following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. They are not part of a far-left movement, rather they understand addressing women’s heath needs is good for business.
Selling West Virginia means protecting women. I encourage the West Virginia Legislature to think twice before hurting women — and business.
M.R. Litman is a former Charleston resident living in Richmond, Virginia.