West Virginia recently became one of the first states to pass a law requiring prescription drug rebates to be passed on to patients. This is a welcome step toward ensuring people save money every single time they buy medicine. But more transparency is needed to stop companies from using rebates to game the system and block the appropriate drugs doctors prescribe.
Here’s how the game works. Drug makers set high “sticker” prices but offer large rebates — discounts in the form of kickbacks — to insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers. Bigger rebates secure preferred placement on the managers’ lists of drugs covered by insurance.
Because rebates are a percentage of the drug’s sticker price, the preferred medication often is priced higher because it offers a larger rebate. This results in what doctors call “step therapy,” and you might have experienced it. Regardless of what your doctor prescribes to treat your condition, preferred drugs must be taken first before nonpreferred drugs will be covered by insurance. So a patient will have to take the preferred medicine as a first step and prove it doesn’t work or has a side effect before the insurer will cover the medicine the doctor intended to prescribe.
Without guardrails in place, patients might have to take medications they have tried in the past, that cost more or that have specific side effects that might affect them. Stable patients might even be switched from a medication that is working to a different one that might not work but is offering a larger rebate.
This is a very profitable game that can turn a promising drug into an all-out blockbuster, particularly if it treats several conditions. By enforcing step therapy, pharmacy benefit managers reward drug makers with the highest rebate kickbacks, with preferred placement on the formulary year after year, effectively building a rebate wall around the preferred drug that protects it from competition. That protection allows the drug to take over the market and become a blockbuster — making billions of dollars and kicking back a bigger chunk of the profits to benefit managers and insurers as it grows.
These practices interfere with the doctor-patient relationship by putting treatment choices in the hands of insurers and their benefit managers. Rebate walls and step therapy can deny patient access to lower-priced and often more-efficacious medicines. While the higher-priced, highly rebated drugs make more money, they can cost patients more because their cost share is often a percentage of the sticker price of the drug.
One analysis by the Pacific Research Institute found that competition between brand-name drugs reduces prices by 14-26%. For my patients, that could mean $5,000 per year in lost savings. Rebate walls can thwart that kind of competition by blocking lower-priced, lower-rebated competitors, such as biosimilars, from preferred status. Biosimilars are highly similar to the original expensive brand biologic but were developed to launch at lower prices (up to 30% less) than the originals.
We need a system change.
As a physician, I’ve taken an oath to do no harm. Nothing frustrates me more than trying to treat a patient and running into step therapy and rebate walls. They limit which medications I can prescribe for my patients and drain my time (and my staff’s time) with the extra paperwork and administration of having to navigate a different step therapy for every health plan. I also worry about the negative effect rebate walls, in particular, could have on the development of new treatments.
This new state law requiring rebate pass-back to patients is a great step in the right direction. However, it won’t solve the root of the problem. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey should investigate these industry deals that lead to step therapy and rebate walls.
We need more transparency in the system, to make sure rebates given by the manufacturers to the pharmacy benefit managers are making their way back to the patient, and not being kept. We need health plans based on the safety and efficacy of a drug and the value it brings to patients, clinically and financially, not based on profits to the middlemen and manufacturers in the drug supply chain.