I am a native daughter of West Virginia. I am a third-generation teacher, and I am biracial.
The recent onslaught against education/teachers in the Legislature is, in my humble opinion, a fight against the truth.
As a minority female who has come from privilege, I can say I don’t have any of the experiences many minorities do, and for some, it may seem absurd that I am speaking out against legislation like Senate Bill 498, the so-called “Anti-Racism Act.” But, as it has been said, those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.
All students would benefit from learning about our history. History is only about white privilege if that’s the only side that’s taught.
My white paternal great-grandfather was a slave owner, my late father and his siblings lived through segregation and the Civil Rights Movement and had to travel from St. Albans to Garnet for high school. My father couldn’t eat inside certain restaurants, shop at certain stores or sit in the front of the bus. He became a college art professor and was serving on the Charleston City Council until his death in 2018.
My white maternal grandfather was a farmer and teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in rural Putnam County. My mother is a retired advanced placement English teacher at George Washington High School, here in Charleston. She spent her career teaching students by appealing to their better angels. Don’t we still owe that to our future generations?
You see, history lives in us all, and we would be a kinder, gentler nation if we judged people as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
I currently teach English as a Second Language to adults, and I am proud of the family feel we have. There are students from Syria, Mali, China, Japan, Iran, Egypt, Mexico, Guatemala and Puerto Rico, just to name a few. We can live in harmony across race, religion and gender divides around the globe.
Our students, whether in K-12 or higher education, deserve the same dignity.
Teachers have had to endure enough with the pandemic — please don’t insult them by telling them what they can and can’t teach. We are all adults in this space and many are parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles.
Shouldn’t we want our children to stand on our shoulders and be better and think deeply and care deeply for one another?
Malyka Knapp-Smith is a teacher living in Charleston.