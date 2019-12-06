Marc Slotnick: Some lessons must be relearned (Opinion)

As I sat in Boston on Friday morning, preparing to attend the United Synagogue for Conservative Judaism Convention, I was reading the Charleston Gazette-Mail. I was greatly disturbed by two articles, one on the inappropriate picture of a Nazi salute by a class of West Virginia correctional officers, the other about the presence of swastikas at Marshall University.
I moved from Miami to West Virginia in 1991, and had wondered what anti-Semitism I might run into in what was to me, at the time, a largely rural state. At that time, I drove a car with a University of Miami license plate (we were not part of the Big East Conference then), and I drove around to courthouses throughout the state. Turns out, I never ran into a bit of anti-Semitism in my travels, but rather, the welcoming West Virginia community.
I recall a time a Raleigh County Clerk’s Office employee asked if I was Jewish, and I had a foreboding thought about where this might be going. However, she just had a curious question about a Bar Mitzvah she attended.
Another time, a county commissioner was concerned that a commission meeting was scheduled during Hanukkah and that he may have to reschedule it. Of course, I assured him that Hanukkah is really a minor holiday and lighting the Hanukkah menorah could be done later in the evening.
I have spent many years involved with educating the community through our Holocaust memorial “Unto Every Person There Is A Name.” In the spring, we recite names of those that were murdered during the Holocaust. I have further traveled with my daughters and wife with George Washington High School, to Germany and Poland twice to learn and experience firsthand what happens when absolute power goes on unchecked.
However, through all my great experiences of tolerance in West Virginia, it seems a few people have forgotten those lessons. I believe that these incidents are truly an aberration in our otherwise friendly, Appalachian community.
This is a reminder that education about what happened in the past is so important to prevent it from happening again. I hope that those officers in training just really did not understand what they were doing and how it would affect so many, but an official picture of that type simply cannot be tolerated. I thank the state for taking action, and I hope that lessons are learned so that West Virginia remains a beacon of tolerance, as it always has been.
These symbols of hate cannot be tolerated, whether in jest or for their originally intended purpose.