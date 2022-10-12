Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As natural and man-made disasters increase in quantity and intensity, nonprofit organizations can provide essential support for low resource families, businesses, and governmental units.

Many nonprofits maintain a database of people in need within their service area. Food banks compile eligibility forms for people who qualify for U.S. Department of Agriculture food. People in need for assistance with energy bills complete applications. Service to low-resource people who seek counseling for personal, housing and financial reasons must be documented through an application process if nonprofits are to be reimbursed for their services.

Marcus Wilkes is assistant director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School, in Kincaid.

