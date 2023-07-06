I will never forget the feeling when I heard that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned nearly 50 years of precedent and taken away a right that 1 in 4 people need in their lives — a right that I had fought my entire career to protect. Even though advocates had been warning for years that Roe v. Wade could be overturned with the coordinated, calculated, deceitful attack on access to abortion, I wasn’t completely prepared for what that would feel like and what it would look like.
Millions of Americans now live in a state where abortion is banned or severely restricted, including right here in our West Virginia home. One year after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, 26 states have already banned or are soon likely to ban abortion.
The number of facilities offering abortions has been cut by about a tenth, according to the study published by the American Medical Association. The average travel time to get abortions more than tripled. This is especially difficult for people struggling to make ends meet or who cannot take time off from work or afford child care to seek a health service hours away from where they live.
The additional burden of travel has made it impossible for some people to access care and for others it has pushed abortions to later points in gestation, when there is a higher risk of complications and it is far more expensive, trapping many people and their families even further in the cycle of poverty.
People are being denied care for a miscarriage and, like many other state abortion bans, the West Virginia law is so broad that people seeking care in emergency rooms are told they aren’t sick enough and have to wait for their health to deteriorate more. Folks with fatal fetal diagnoses are told they have to suffer through their pregnancy, rather than be received with compassion, and survivors of sexual violence are told they have to report their assault to law enforcement before they can get an abortion. This leaves many of our neighbors hurt even more, as they are denied the ability to make their own decision after already having control over their body taken away in such a horrific manner.
This simply is not the community I want to live in, and it is not the will of the people. Young West Virginians and doctors are leaving the state, and can we blame them?
Politicians pushing for these bans are out of step with what everyday West Virginians want and need. Poll after poll has shown that voters do not believe abortion should be banned entirely — and that was true even before Roe was overturned. But we have not been sitting silent and mourning the loss of our rights. We have been educating and organizing.
This year, advocates and organizations that want to see us improve maternal health, rather than fuel maternal mortality and who believe in bodily autonomy and who want each and every one of us to get to plan our families and futures, came together to push for positive change and push back on more of the same old patronizing and patriarchy at the Statehouse.
Groups like WV Free have been helping to improve information and access to contraception, and we are working with local health providers to improve pregnancy options counseling, so that, whether someone chooses adoption, is adding to their family or needs an abortion, no matter where they live or how much money they make they get to make the decision that is best for them. We are supporting abortion funds, so people who are forced to travel to get an abortion are able to do so. We are making sure to care for us, and we are making it clear that fake clinics who lie to people are not the answer.
We have been calling out sham facilities known as crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) or pregnancy resource centers for years, but because of state funding, they are popping up all over right now, with the goal of taking advantage of people’s desperation for reproductive health care to deceive people and convince them not to seek an abortion — or in some cases even not to use contraception. They seldom have any trained professionals on staff to truly meet people’s needs and do not follow the basic ethics of evidence-based medicine or honor patient privacy rules. This poses a very real threat to public health and safety.
We will always fight for what is right — and that includes our reproductive freedom. As we recently marked the unhappy one year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, I will not pretend there isn’t some very real sadness, but that isn’t all.
There is also hope. People around our state and across the country are coming together to share their stories and their struggles and to build power to win back our rights. Communities are rallying to beat back government overreach and advancing innovative and exciting campaigns to elect compassionate leaders who want to create a more just West Virginia.
We can all do something, whether it is helping someone we care about get the abortion they need or donating to a local group making a difference or running for office to push for change from the inside. We all have a role to play. I don’t know how long it will take to get there, but I know in my bones that we will win because I have seen what is possible when we leverage our collective strength. I have seen what we can do and the transformational change we can create when we speak up and show up together. So I am going to remain optimistic and committed and fired up. Are you with me?
Margaret Chapman Pomponio is executive director of WV FREE, a 501c3 organization, and WV FREE Action Fund, a 501c4.