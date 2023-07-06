Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I will never forget the feeling when I heard that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned nearly 50 years of precedent and taken away a right that 1 in 4 people need in their lives — a right that I had fought my entire career to protect. Even though advocates had been warning for years that Roe v. Wade could be overturned with the coordinated, calculated, deceitful attack on access to abortion, I wasn’t completely prepared for what that would feel like and what it would look like.

Millions of Americans now live in a state where abortion is banned or severely restricted, including right here in our West Virginia home. One year after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, 26 states have already banned or are soon likely to ban abortion.

Margaret Chapman Pomponio is executive director of WV FREE, a 501c3 organization, and WV FREE Action Fund, a 501c4.

