I have talked with countless people facing difficult reproductive health decisions.
Sometimes, it’s offering support to friends who very much want to become parents but are struggling with fertility issues. Sometimes, they are facing an unintended pregnancy and I’ve helped them think through their options. Sometimes, that meant finding financial assistance for prenatal care so they could add to their families.
In other instances, I have given someone information to find a safe abortion and linked them to a fund so they could afford care. And with more than 95% of the counties in our state lacking an abortion provider, I have helped people find a ride when they had to travel to get services.
Now, stepping up for people in my life and providing support like this could get me sued in Texas.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed Texas’ Senate Bill 8 to go into effect. This law not only takes away abortion in Texas as early as six weeks into pregnancy, but also allows people to bring lawsuits against anyone who helps someone get an abortion.
Let’s be clear. We are talking about a ban on abortion before many people even know they are pregnant. It also takes a dark new approach, by rewarding communities to spy on each other and encouraging them to police their neighbors. It is a coordinated attack on health professionals who provide care and the staff members who keep clinics running.
Sadly, we have seen this time and again, but it goes even further than that.
A clergy person who counsels and gives comfort to a member of their congregation could be sued. An abortion fund that raises money to ensure that low-income people are not prevented from getting a health service could face a lawsuit. Plain and simple, this law places a $10,000 bounty on anyone who provides care or helps someone get an abortion. No one should have their most personal medical decisions controlled by their neighbors, complete strangers, or anyone else.
Like other laws playing political games with our lives, SB 8 will fall hardest on people of color and those living in remote rural areas. These folks, who are more likely to be uninsured and to face an unintended pregnancy, young people dealing with extra obstacles imposed by meddling politicians and low-income people who struggle to pay for care, will have an even tougher time.
It is bad enough that, every year, we see hundreds of these kinds of insidious attempts to chip away at access in spite of the fact that one in four women will need an abortion during their reproductive lives. There are bills that demonize providers or create ridiculous requirements for clinics to try to close them down.
Now, we have laws that say, if your minister or your mother want to help you get to a clinic, they could be punished or end up in court.
It should not be surprising to West Virginians that we have ultra-right-wing legislators already clamoring to pass their own version of SB 8 in the next legislative session. We cannot let this happen.
As a state full of caring, kind people, we must work together to ensure our political leaders reject this dangerous, draconian law. This law is cruel. It is downright unconscionable. We cannot rely on judges to protect us; we must rely on each other. I hope you will join me in speaking out to make it clear that policies that make compassion a crime have no place in Texas, in West Virginia or anywhere else.
There will be a rally to stop such bans from taking root in our Mountain State on Saturday, on the steps of the state Capitol at 3:30 pm. Safety protocols, such as masking, will be in effect. I hope to see my fellow West Virginians there.