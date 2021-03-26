A headline in Friday’s Gazette-Mail reminds me of an epiphany that came as I experienced the politics of the past year. The headline read: “Boston turns historic page with first Black, first female mayor.”
I spent more time last year in front of the TV and watched more news than was probably healthy. I was surprised to discover that many of the mayors and governors appearing on camera to report the latest outrage were either female or people of color, or both. At the same time, I became aware that people appearing in many, if not most, of the endless commercials were minorities.
As I was growing up, minorities occasionally appeared in the background of commercials as a nod to political correctness. They were rarely the focus, the message being that they were friends of the consumer, not the ones spending money.
It’s hardly likely that companies have changed their commercials because “doing the right thing” has become a priority. They have changed because people of color have become people with cash. They are consumers. Their attention and money are now sought by the makers of Mercedes-Benz, among other up-scale products.
Interestingly, people appearing in the parade of commercials for drugs and equipment intended to help senior citizens are mostly white. African American and other minority seniors have had little opportunity either to live long enough to reach senior status or to garner enough wealth to spend on products that extend life or make it easier.
CNN anchor Don Lemon, said in a Time magazine article that we are witnessing the death throes of white supremacy. Demographics have changed and are changing so that power — both financial and political — is no longer securely in white hands. It is increasingly shared among diverse populations.
This is happening across the nation in states that are growing economically and in population.
Sadly, it looks like West Virginia will remain as safe from diversity as it has been safe from economic and population growth. Given our current legislative agenda, we are sure to remain securely white and poor, as well as increasingly old.