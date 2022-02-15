Our great nation looked much different in 1872. As a lover of history, I could detail different historical moments from that era, but I want to focus on just one.
The institution that would come to be known as the “Lighthouse on the Hill” — Glenville State College — was established by the West Virginia Legislature 150 years ago this month.
That act of the Legislature was conditioned on the agreement that the citizens in Gilmer County provide a suitable location and building for the school, without any cost to the state.
At this 150th milestone anniversary, I am reminded of those 56 citizens who banded together — 56 individuals with a vision for what the future could be. I must believe that they would be immensely proud of what we have done with their investment. It is a further reminder that the community we call home has always been, and continues to be, supportive beyond belief.
As Glenville State College prepares to become Glenville State University, with our expansion into graduate-level program offerings, I reflect on the work that has brought us to this point. Certainly, I extend gratitude to our current students, faculty, staff and administrators for all they have done in recent endeavors. But all one must do is glance through the Glenville State history book to see a panoply of brilliant, humble, caring and visionary people who have helped make this institution what it is today.
The work of those professors, coaches, staff members and alumni laid the foundation for what we are able to accomplish today.
I also think of the scores of educators who have trained at Glenville State and gone on to shape the minds of young children throughout West Virginia and beyond.
During my many years in education, whether as a teacher, administrator or superintendent, I interacted with many Glenville State alumni and have always been impressed with their ability to relate to students, their passion for teaching and their can-do attitude.
That feeling remains today, not only with our education graduates, but also with our business, land resources, criminal justice, science, math, music, art, social science and language students. They are bright, determined, and poised to take their place as leaders of tomorrow.
The 1881-82 catalog for our fine institution included a list of governing points for students. One of the items stated simply, “Go to school where your time and money will bring you the greatest return.” I like to believe that is one of many statements that was true then, yet still remains true today. Glenville State has always followed a student-centered approach in word and deed.
So, today, we pause from our work of building and growing to celebrate this monumental occasion. As Glenville State turns 150, it is certainly a great day to be a Pioneer.
Happy sesquicentennial to the Lighthouse on the Hill, our once and future Glenville State.