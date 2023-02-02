West Virginia University and other institutions of higher learning in our state need plenty.
We don’t need guns on college campuses.
The campus carry bill (Senate Bill 10) currently under consideration in the House of Delegates is bad for West Virginia University, for Marshall, for Shepherd—for all of our colleges and universities. And because it’s bad for our colleges and universities, it’s bad for our state.
We don’t need guns on campus. We do need more mental health resources for our students, who, in unprecedented numbers, are struggling with depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other conditions. In the 2020-2021 school year, according to the Healthy Minds Network, 60% of college students met the criteria for at least one mental health problem.
Two-thirds of suicides are facilitated by handguns. More guns on campus would give troubled students—suicidal as well as homicidal—greater access to the means to kill themselves and others. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college-aged males, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s easy to envision a scenario, should SB 10 pass, in which a troubled student grabs a classmate’s or a roommate’s gun and uses it to end their own life. It’s easy to envision dozens of other scenarios in which a gun is used inappropriately— and devastatingly.
WVU is considered one of the top party schools in the country. Parties have alcohol. Alcohol is a dis-inhibitor. Under the influence of alcohol, students who would otherwise refrain from violence or self-harm might act impulsively and irreversibly.
In order to facilitate learning and open conversation, classrooms need to be free of intimidation and the threat of violence. They must be places where students can disagree with each other—and their professors. A student who objects to a classmate’s or professor’s point of view should be free to do so with words. But a student whose objection includes a threat of violence poisons the classroom’s atmosphere and ruins the educational experience of everyone in the room. If the threat of firearm use is part of the classroom dynamic, students will focus more on their safety than they will on their learning.
I know this first-hand. In one of my classes, a student was looking at guns and ammunition on their laptop and made a whispered comment about murder. In a previous class, the student had objected—angrily—to another student’s ideas. Naturally, students in the class wondered whether the student’s remark about murder was a threat. Several of them requested to attend subsequent classes via Zoom. The classroom atmosphere was compromised; so was the students’ learning.
I can only imagine what would have happened if the student who’d made the threat had been armed.
SB 10 is an unfunded mandate. Where is the money going to come from? The most likely source: a tuition hike.
Students at West Virginia universities and colleges can’t afford to pay higher tuition. And we cannot afford to ask them to do so. Relative to institutions of higher learning around the country, WVU, Marshall and other West Virginia universities and colleges remain a bargain both to in-state and out-of-state students. Nevertheless, we are up against an unfortunate demographic trend: the population of traditional college-aged students is falling. Nathan Grawe, an economist at Carlton College in Minnesota, calculates a 15% drop from 2025 to 2029, with steady declines thereafter.
Asking students to pay more in tuition so their classmates can carry guns on campus is absurd. Students will recognize this and look to spend their tuition dollars elsewhere. If SB 10 passes in the West Virginia Legislature, it’s also likely that some students will choose not to attend West Virginia universities and colleges because of justified fear for their safety.
It should be emphasized: Our universities and colleges are vital to our state’s economy. Their diminishment would harm us all.
If SB 10 passes, it would be a self-inflicted wound.