There is a basic rule in medicine: Do no harm. That should be true in public life as well. That’s why it is wrong to increase and expand the sales tax as a means to recoup income lost by abolishing the personal income tax, currently the state’s major source of revenue.
We must ask ourselves: who will the sales tax harm? The answer is West Virginians with limited income — the elderly on Social Security, the clerks in convenience stores, restaurant workers, personal care givers and many others.
Wealthier West Virginians won’t notice the increased sales tax on their purchases but folks whose income forces them to shop for bargains on the most basic necessities will.
Jesus once said: The poor you will always have with you and whenever you wish you can do good to them [St. Mark 14:7]. Most religions believe in doing good to those in need, so we operate soup kitchens, pantries, rent assistance programs, counseling services and clinics.
If our state government truly wanted to do good to its citizens with limited income, it would lower the sales tax rate, not raise it. Raising it will hurt them.
Those with limited income will also be affected by holding the state budget flat for the next few years and by the cuts to the budget that would be needed to bring the state’s ledger into balance after eliminating the personal income tax.
That would hurt the poor, the marginalized and even working class families, who sometimes need a hand up when they are down.
West Virginia’s current progressive personal income tax reflects a basic Biblical principle: From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required [St. Luke 12:48]. There may be room for improvement in the progressive personal income tax but in principle it represents an investment in the common good that ultimately benefits us all.
Mr. Governor and state legislators, we urge you: do no harm. Help the people in our state with modest incomes, do not hurt them.