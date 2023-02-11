Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mark E. Brennan (copy)

Bishop Mark E. Brennan.

 Archdiocese of Baltimore courtesy photo

Last fall our elected leaders responded to the opportunity presented by the Dobbs decision in the US Supreme Court, and courageously voted to pass legislation severely curtailing the abhorrent practice of abortion in the Mountain State. I continue to applaud those important steps.

Today, with abortion on demand now in West Virginia’s rearview mirror, we have an opportunity to begin to heal the scars left by decades under the Roe regime. We can demonstrate that we mean what we say about the inherent and immeasurable value of every human life.

The Rev. Mark Brennan is Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese of the Catholic Church.

