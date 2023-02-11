Last fall our elected leaders responded to the opportunity presented by the Dobbs decision in the US Supreme Court, and courageously voted to pass legislation severely curtailing the abhorrent practice of abortion in the Mountain State. I continue to applaud those important steps.
Today, with abortion on demand now in West Virginia’s rearview mirror, we have an opportunity to begin to heal the scars left by decades under the Roe regime. We can demonstrate that we mean what we say about the inherent and immeasurable value of every human life.
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston is working on it.
We are working to build resources at the parish level under the banner of our initiative, “Walking With Moms In Need.” This program is a readymade tool kit for our Parishes to identify and inventory local resources for pregnant mothers, identify interest and ideas for parish-level responses to unexpected pregnancies, and readymade materials for organizing help and support for moms.
We are supporting some of our Catholic parishes that are already out in front and leading the way with initiatives like the Mary’s Refuge Home for Pregnant Mothers in Martinsburg.
Through Catholic Charities West Virginia we are building on successful adult education and workforce skill development programs that invest in mothers by wrapping education and skills training together with critical help with food, transportation and childcare. By helping parents address these hurdles we can help create the space they need to break the cycle of intergenerational illiteracy and poverty and be the successful workers and parents they want to be.
I encourage all people of goodwill to rally around these efforts, and similar endeavors where you find them. As West Virginians, we can pattern our communicates on the love, hope and optimism represented by the bond between mothers and their children.
I’ve also been watching with interest since our legislators gathered in Charleston for the legislative session. I am heartened by the introduction of legislation, in some cases with bipartisan sponsorship, that appears aimed at supporting mothers and their children. I’m hopeful when it comes to proposals to offset adoption expenses; provide early intervention support for adopted children; support organizations that support women who lack support networks during pregnancy, particularly during unintended pregnancies; explore models for paid parental leave that would allow mothers to bond with, and care for, their children; provide for child tax credits; increase awareness of available services for single parents wanting to further their education or reenter the workforce; explore options to fund adult education; and provide a sustainable funding model for childcare providers as a step toward improving the quality and availability of child care throughout the state.
I know that there are pressing needs in our state. But let me be clear — new life is cause for hope. I thank delegates and senators who are working on policies that optimistically embrace that hope by assisting mothers and their children, especially those whose pregnancies were unintended or whose circumstances may offer us the opportunity to wrap up a young family in our love and support. I encourage our elected leaders to work together to move ideas to help mothers and children from proposals to realities.
I firmly believe that West Virginia can lead the way in modeling a real culture of life for our great nation to emulate. I’m praying for the success of all of those, from the front-line volunteers at Catholic parishes and Catholic charities to our elected leaders in Charleston, who are working toward making that a reality.
The Rev. Mark Brennan is Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese of the Catholic Church.