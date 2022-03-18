Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., should oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s, appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. Simply put, Judge Jackson is a far-left activist who directly opposes the values of West Virginians.
From the beginning, Biden promised to select only a Black woman for the Supreme Court. This criterion alone would exclude over 97% of West Virginians from the high court. By excluding males, whites, Hispanics, Asians and American Indians from consideration solely on the basis of their immutable characteristics, Biden has violated their rights to equal protection and a fair process. The Supreme Court has ruled that providing government relief on the basis of race is unconstitutional. But Biden ignored fairness to pander to the far left.
As is often the case with the Biden administration, errors multiply.
Once she had a law degree, Jackson served as a public defender, and represented suspected terrorists detained in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Regarding values, Jackson is pro-abortion rights. She wrote a friend of the court brief siding with those who wanted to prohibit anti-abortion demonstrators from speaking to women entering abortion clinics. If that was not bad enough, at every step in her federal career, Jackson has been endorsed by the National Abortion Rights League and Planned Parenthood.
Jackson legislates from the bench only to be overturned on appeal. Jackson blocked a 2019 Donald Trump policy accelerating the deportation of illegal aliens because she felt the policy was too harsh. Her job, as confirmed by an appeals court that subsequently reversed her ruling, was to determine the legality of the policy, not usurp the role of legislators to pass laws and craft policies more to her liking.
Given Jackson’s record, who is responsible for pushing this terrible nominee? The answer: left-wing dark-money groups, like Demand Justice, that want to pack the Supreme Court. Jackson’s views fit perfectly into Demand Justice’s program of shredding the U.S. Constitution.
Jackson’s views are far outside those of West Virginians. Manchin should oppose Biden’s latest blunder.
Mark Harris is chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party.