Lots of times, environmental battles are framed as the greens versus business and jobs, but the reality is much more often individuals versus big corporations and the government agencies they dominate. There is no better example than the way private landowners are being pushed around by the huge Mountain Valley Pipeline.
I’m a landowner in Pence Springs. More than 3,000 feet of the MVP slices through my property, entirely against my will. In the past six years, dealing with the pipeline has been nothing more than anguish and frustration for me.
To my astonishment and disillusionment, I’ve found that the big corporations seem to have captured the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to the point that the FERC (and the incredible power of eminent domain it’s been granted to take away people’s property and rights) is little more than an extension of the industry.
Since it makes no sense to have more than one pipeline go from a gas field to a market, the FERC was given the power to prevent duplication. And since a single landowner could hold up a project that (at least supposedly) everyone needs, the FERC was given the power to allow a private for-profit corporation the awesome power of eminent domain to seize people’s property against their will.
Pipelines are supposed to serve “public convenience and necessity” to gain approval, but the FERC is funded by the fees and fines it imposes on the corporations it is supposed to be regulating. Its view of what the public wants and needs is so skewed and self-serving that the FERC almost never turns down a pipeline project.
Lawyers who follow pipeline approval say the agency relies almost entirely on information from the companies’ applications to reach a decision. Once they get approval, these projects get an immoral and un-American level of power to violate private property rights. The FERC seems to think that, if a landowner has settled and received “fair compensation,” then all is well.
But how would they know? Despite numerous calls, letters and emails over several years, I have had exactly one contact with a FERC representative. Once the FERC grants a certificate of approval, that’s the last of their involvement with a landowner. Some people settle because they feel powerless against a well-funded corporation backed by a government agency. But to add insult to injury, the Mountain Valley Pipeline then makes the outrageous claim that all these landowners approve of the project.
The MVP has been able to bully and abuse landowners like me by misleading, ignoring and breaking commitments. I believe I was lied to from day one, when my property was surveyed without my permission.
I have some hope that, with the new administration and new appointees to the FERC, landowners like me might get something closer to fair treatment. The FERC is just now creating an Office of Public Participation, and it is my hope that, in the future, other people won’t have to go through a similar nightmare.