In his Sept. 25, Statehouse Beat column, Phil Kabler recounts a recent trip to McDowell County, painting a bleak but not completely inaccurate picture of the area. But in a related Twitter post, he opines that McDowell is “a county that has passed the point of no return.”
Perhaps Kabler failed to look beyond the superficialities. It’s simply not helpful to say the county is beyond hope. By no means is it “mission accomplished,” but a lot of sustainable programs have been implemented in McDowell County over the past decade that should be recognized. And yes, much more is needed.
It’s like three reactions to a sinking passenger ship. Someone says, “I wonder if the passengers clinging to lifeboats know that safe land is 1,000 miles to the east?” Another says, “I admire their resilience. Most people would have drowned by now.” And a third says, “This is hopeless. Let’s move on to something more promising.”
None will help save the passengers. What will help in McDowell County is resources to create real solutions.
The county has so many wonderful families who want better futures but need help with resources. Granted, there have been lots of piecemeal projects that have come to McDowell and other communities in Central Appalachia. But they have been like lifeboats — not viable, long-lasting solutions.
Reconnecting McDowell has been working with numerous partners for the past decade, implementing sustainable programs. Residents have seen green shoots of revival.
The partnership coordinates with local state and national organizations, nonprofits, labor organizations, corporations, government agencies and lawmakers to provide programs for students, families and communities to reverse the consequences of poverty.
The latest project was to fund the construction of the county’s first new multi-story apartment building in 50 years, for teachers and other professionals. Areas like McDowell need more of this kind of coordinated approach, with state and federal input. Desert communities like Phoenix and Tucson are thriving, thanks to huge federal water projects. Southern California’s economy has been greatly enhanced because of massive defense-related investments. Think what McDowell County could become with creative solutions and investment.
Ignoring a tough situation — like what McDowell County residents have been dealing with since the 1960s — goes against what West Virginians are known for: serving our communities and helping our neighbors. Let us never forget that people in the southern coalfields, through their labor and numerous sacrifices to personal and environmental well-being, built this country.
The county doesn’t need pity or lectures from drive-through pundits. It needs more long-term commitments to economic development and innovative thinking about job creation for people who have been waiting a very long time for people to believe in them.
Mark Kemp lives in Welch and works for Reconnecting McDowell.