In his Sept. 25, Statehouse Beat column, Phil Kabler recounts a recent trip to McDowell County, painting a bleak but not completely inaccurate picture of the area. But in a related Twitter post, he opines that McDowell is “a county that has passed the point of no return.”

Perhaps Kabler failed to look beyond the superficialities. It’s simply not helpful to say the county is beyond hope. By no means is it “mission accomplished,” but a lot of sustainable programs have been implemented in McDowell County over the past decade that should be recognized. And yes, much more is needed.

Mark Kemp lives in Welch and works for Reconnecting McDowell.

