Once upon a time, I had the unique privilege of working almost every day in the West Virginia Capitol, designed by renowned American architect Cass Gilbert. I greatly admire that building, and the years I spent there in public service for the people of West Virginia are among the finest years of my professional life as a lawyer.
Recently, I was astonished to learn that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey had defeated the Environmental Protection Agency before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that was, in essence, made in support of worsening global warming and its continuing risks. I was even more astonished that “victory” was achieved with a litigation process that I and others helped advance when I served as a deputy attorney general decades ago in that same office.
In 1986, national insurers had shutdown medical malpractice coverage for all our doctors, nurses and hospitals. Many of you will remember those fraught months with the unavailability of any malpractice insurance coverage.
At that time, the Attorney General’s Office helped lead novel, multi-state litigation to combat changes to liability insurance coverage by an illegal insurance boycott of international origin that had devastating effects on individuals, public bodies and businesses all across the United States that could no longer obtain normal liability insurance coverage. That litigation also went to the U.S. Supreme Court and resulted in broad beneficial changes to American consumers.
Let me be clear. The state’s case in support of global warming and the resulting adverse decision against the ability of our country to meaningfully regulate that risk is the world turned upside down. Previously, multi-state litigation by state attorneys general filled a vacuum left by the absence of federal regulation or enforcement and was brought to help ordinary citizens and small businesses. It was pioneered to address the complete lack of federal insurance regulation and, later, was successfully used by the states to recover massive economic damages for health injuries associated with tobacco use to their citizenry.
The perversion and misuse of multi-state attorneys general litigation in the courts now directed against the United States and its agencies is likely to have dire ramifications for our system of government as a whole and might impair our nation’s abilities and duties with respect to international efforts and agreements to offset the current and coming damages from global warming and climate change.
As a lawyer and a man, Morrisey is where no one ever wants to be — on the wrong side of history.
This is about your children and your grandchildren and all of their children, not just in West Virginia, but all across America and all across the globe. There is no “Plan B” — no spare planet. Folks, it’s that simple.
I’ve practiced law for almost 43 years in multiple state and federal courts. For the past 20 years or more, I have specialized in environmental law. The transition away from power generation by fossil fuels, like coal and natural gas, is technologically inevitable and now well underway. This inevitability is reflected in my own practice, where clients committed to sustainable practices have already made the free-market business decision to eliminate fossil fuel power generation from their national and international manufacturing operations.
Regardless of politics, this shift has already begun. If the source of power is not sustainable, my clients will remove that source from their planning and future purchases. Again, it’s that simple.
Yes, the courts can and will be used to impair, impede and frustrate federal attempts to regulate, manage and reduce carbon-based emissions as Morissey has done. That said, diverse and often corrupt state energy policies (such as those in my state of Ohio) reliant on carbon-based power probably seal our fate decade by decade, ensuring that pressing environmental targets can never be met while, simultaneously, entire ecosystems degrade because of the unmitigated effects of climate change.
Historians of future generations will mark this moment in West Virginia legal history as an adverse tipping point where the politics of coal steam-rolled modern science to the detriment of our nation and our planet.
Welcome, Patrick Morissey, to the wrong side of history.