The U.S. Senate is considering a bill that will cause substantial harm to consumers and community banks throughout West Virginia.
The bill is known as the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023. The bill’s title is a misnomer. The bill substitutes government-imposed rules for the existing competitive environment that guides the country’s credit card payment system. The bill is intended to benefit big-box retailers at the expense of consumers and financial institutions.
Consumers increasingly rely on credit cards to pay for goods and services. Their access to credit cards is critical to their financial well-being. Financial institutions issuing credit cards and processing credit card transactions bear responsibility for maintaining the payments system. Financial institutions cover the costs related to maintaining the system by charging merchants a fee for each transaction. The existing system makes consumer access to credit card payments easy, inexpensive, secure and convenient.
The CCCA is an effort to establish routing mandates on credit card purchases. The effort is intended to redistribute revenue related to maintaining the payment system to merchants. If this effort is successful, banks and credit unions will lose billions of dollars in revenue, which will affect their ability to offer inexpensive credit card solutions to their customers.
To financially support credit card programs, banks and credit unions will be forced to charge or increase annual fees on credit cards, raise interest rates and become much more selective on who can obtain credit. All these factors will result in fewer credit cards being in circulation.
The CCCA is a windfall for merchants but, with history as a guide, there is little chance that consumers would benefit from redistributing revenue to merchants. A law similar to the CCCA but related to processing debit cards did not result in any demonstration that merchants lowered prices for consumers.
The CCCA is an attempt to redistribute revenue between two industries. However, consumers will pay the cost. It is my hope that Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will recognize the adverse effect that the CCCA will have on West Virginia consumers and community banks, and oppose this measure.
West Virginia’s banks are an essential component to our state’s economy. Large and small banks provide financial support and assistance to residents and businesses throughout the state. West Virginia banks are committed to fostering financial opportunities and advancement for all of the state’s citizens. We should not be passing legislation that hurts our financial institutions any more than we should be passing legislation that hurts consumers.
Mark Mangano is president for the West Virginia Bankers Association.