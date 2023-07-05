Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., deserves a lot of credit for her work to pass President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will bring broadband to much of West Virginia.

It was a true bipartisan effort on her part; she was one of the leaders on the Republican side of the Senate aisle. In the end, there were 18 Republican senators who voted to pass the bill and 13 Republicans in the House.

Mark Tabbert is the state coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby-West Virginia.

