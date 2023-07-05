Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., deserves a lot of credit for her work to pass President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will bring broadband to much of West Virginia.
It was a true bipartisan effort on her part; she was one of the leaders on the Republican side of the Senate aisle. In the end, there were 18 Republican senators who voted to pass the bill and 13 Republicans in the House.
It’s good to remember that passage of the bill was a long, hard-fought effort, and the Republicans who voted to send the $1.2 billion to West Virginia took a lot of heat at the time of its passage. Former President Donald Trump criticized them the night it passed, calling it a “Non-Infrastructure Bill” and questioning why they gave Biden a win.
“Very sad that the RINOs [Republicans in name only] in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory,” Trump said. “All Republican RINOs who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay, which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense!”
West Virginia wasn’t the only red state to receive meaningful benefits from the bill. Republican members nationwide felt the sting of Trump’s words and those of his followers. Blowback on the right was intense. To cite just one example, Nebraska Congressman Don Upton said he received threatening messages after voting for the bill. Upton shared a message he received from a caller who said, “I hope you die; I hope everybody in your [expletive] family dies.” A handful of the most conservative members were reported to have pushed to strip the members from their committee assignments.
A return to civility is needed across the board in America, and bipartisan congressional leadership can play a big role.
Congress has another bipartisan opportunity on the table right now. In an area not far removed from Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is America’s need to build energy infrastructure projects faster with less federal and state interference. One study found that the project-build time, including permitting, siting and construction, for utility-scale solar and wind facility projects averages four years.
Permitting alone can take years before construction can begin. Transmission lines to protect America’s grid resiliency and bring energy to their point of use can take around 10 years to complete. This, like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will require bipartisan congressional action. Both parties understand that a lot of new energy infrastructure is needed. Both parties believe we need permit reform. To get it done, both parties will have to go along with some change they won’t like.
Most of the permitting energy needs are for renewables. In each of the past three years, at least 84% of the new energy capacity built in the United States was clean energy. More than 95% of new energy projects currently awaiting permits are solar, wind and battery storage. These projects are needed to lower our greenhouse gas emissions, to ensure American households have access to affordable clean energy and to ensure we have strong reliable grid connections. Another benefit of speeding up the permitting process is job creation. Faster builds, more wind and solar, will lead to many new jobs, many that will last beyond construction.
The good news is that the debt ceiling agreement included, with Republican help, some provisions that will streamline energy permitting, but Congress knows it’s not enough. More comprehensive permitting reform is needed and should be done in a way that protects communities, preserves their ability to provide input and maintains environmental standards. Allowing transmission lines to be built much faster, making federal agencies more efficient and reducing the time it takes to get energy projects built are all part of what Congress needs to address.
Sens. Capito and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and many others have introduced over a dozen permit reform bills. Manchin’s bill is the most centrist. Probably not the final bill needed, but still, give “In the Middle Manchin” credit. He’s found a middle ground in permitting reform and staked a claim.
We need more in Congress like Manchin, if we are going to have a robust 21st-century grid, members who can put party aside, compromise and continue to make America great.