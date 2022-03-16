There is a glaring difference between what West Virginia politicians are doing and saying about energy compared to the rest of the world.
Other nations are taking climate change into account as they plan, while Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and our national and state legislators are not. They are seemingly, without exception, looking past climate change and seeing coal and fossil fuels as William Nicholls (1664–1712) saw it long ago. Nicholls, an English clergyman and theologian best known as an author of the “Book of Common Prayer,” said of coal: “With coal we have light, strength, power, and wealth and civilization; without it we have darkness, weakness, poverty and barbarism.” He was right in his day, for coal put England on the world map and powered the start of the industrial revolution that brought all he predicted.
Several hundred years later, however, we can turn Nicholls’ words around. A future reliant on coal, oil and gas will only diminish our strength, power, wealth and civilization, while, without it, we will have a renewable future that is secure, with clean air and water, and a revitalized self-reliant civilization, no longer dependent on fossil fuel rich autocrats and dictators.
Unfortunately, West Virginia politicians are not facing the reality of climate change. They’re ignoring clear evidence that carbon pollution is already causing widespread disease, death and planetary disruption.
Building an energy future that ignores climate change is a colossal mistake. Climate change is real, it’s caused by us, and it’s bad. On all of this, scientists agree. By questioning clear scientific consensus, as he did Monday, Gov. Jim Justice fails to provide us a reliable picture of the future and the direction we should take. It would be a mistake to follow his lead. The governor ignores the fact that, in 2021, 40% of Americans lived in areas harmed by climate-related disasters, including counties in Southwestern West Virginia. And climate disasters are just the tip of the iceberg.
Manchin is a little better. He doesn’t ignore climate science. He knows it’s a problem, but his timeline is off. The climate crisis is happening now. Scientists warn that we have only a few years, not decades, before the harm is irreversible. Manchin apparently doesn’t accept the urgency to act now.
Like Manchin, Justice also is betting on a long future for fossil fuels. He belittles the importance of wind, solar and other renewable technologies, when those technologies are clearly the meat and potatoes of a better future. While Capito is calling for “an accelerated buildout of oil and gas infrastructure” more enlightened leaders in the European Union are eyeing “a rapid clean energy buildout” with support for solar, wind and heat pumps.
While West Virginia leaders promote the buildup and continued reliance on dirty, heat-trapping energy, Europe is fast-tracking renewables. Independent research providers, like the Rhodium Group, have urged the United States to “significantly accelerate” development and deployment of green technologies. Rhodium suggests that low-emission technologies would be most effective in lowering European reliance on Russian gas. The International Energy Agency supports a concerted policy effort to fast-track renewable capacity, and the U.S. Department of Energy has recently invested in the production of advanced batteries.
The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change climate report spells out the devastation and human misery to be expected, if we continue to delay the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. That report has been characterized as an indictment of failed political leadership and their complicity with the fossil fuel industry who, in the words of the U.N. Secretary-General, are conspiring to “destroy our only home.”
Our elected leaders have no excuse; we must pressure them to act. Affordable clean energy is increasingly available and there are policy solutions. The best example being considered in Congress now, is the Energy, Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307, currently with 95 co-sponsors. It follows the thinking of economists, who, in near unanimity, say, the best way to speed the transition is to make the polluting industry pay a fee on their carbon pollution. If adopted, this policy could reduce emissions in half by 2030, spur investments in renewables, provide revenue to support families, and motivate other nations, including China, to adopt similar policies.