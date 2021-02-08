When a loved one is struggling with substance use issues, it can be extremely difficult for family and friends. Their behaviors don’t exist in a vacuum. They affect everyone around them.
That’s why the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has partnered with the Mosaic Group to provide a judgment-free Families Strong Support Group for families and friends of loved ones struggling with addiction.
The Mosaic Group is a community health and human services agency that has provided similar support groups in Maryland, North Dakota, Colorado and Wisconsin.
Family members often are forgotten victims of the drug crisis. Living with a loved one who uses substances is stressful and can cause significant health and mental health issues for the family member that is trying to cope or even survive. Far too many family members and friends do not receive the help they need to overcome these problems in their daily lives and, subsequently, their families suffer alongside them.
Addiction affects the entire family. It’s important that family members and friends connect with others who face the same problems on a daily basis. Family members often feel shame, guilt and sadness when dealing with a loved one who is using. This leads to social isolation, loneliness and emotional pain.
You’ve probably heard this phrase before, but it’s true: Family members and close friends need to take care of themselves before they can take care of anyone else. The Mosaic Group’s goal is to minimize the negative effect of a loved one’s substance use on family members and friends.
The unpredictability of a family member who compulsively takes drugs or drinks alcohol can cause anxiety, emotional pain, stress and a loss of trust, because that individual often can’t be counted on to follow through with what they say. Job instability, late nights and erratic and abnormal behavior might all result from an addiction in a way that damages a family’s foundation.
Addiction can foster mistrust. A friend or spouse might experience a sense of loss or disappointment. The emotional toll on children can be great.
The Family Strong Support Group meets weekly for nine weeks, up to two hours per group, using a remote format that allow people to participate from the comfort of their home.
If you have a family member or close friend with substance use issues and are interested in enrolling in our support group, please register by visiting https://forms.gle/4E59VYrxkAGZ4C286 or call 443-525-1976. There also is more information on our Facebook page — Families Strong West Virginia.