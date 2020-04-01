Marly Hazen: Allowing heavier trucks makes no sense in virus fight (Opinion)

GOV. Jim Justice last week announced COVID-19 initiatives — such as authorizing retired health care workers to step in — that make sense in a health crisis. But one measure jumped out at me as a person with a decade of logistics career experience.
West Virginia is suspending vehicle size and weight limits. Why is that important?
Suspending this trucking regulation doesn’t make sense as a way to keep groceries and medical supplies stocked. Carriers aren’t going to invest in fleets of six-axle tractor-trailers for the duration (instead of the typical five-axle, 80,000-pound weight limit that complies with federal regulation or the 120,000-pound weight limit under state law). Even if they were to haul extra weight using their current trucks, that would create an even higher strain with less-predictable effects on infrastructure, such as bridges.
In fact, West Virginia infrastructure is already overburdened by allowing trucks to haul an extra 50% per vehicle than permitted for interstate travel. According to the Government Accountability Office, one loaded truck at the federal limit of 80,000 pounds puts the same wear on the highway as 9,600 cars. This is only compounded by an extra 40,000 pounds.
In the near term, during this crisis, removing a weight restriction is more of a benefit for hauling commodities (such as coal) than pallets of supplies. So why was this measure announced during a news conference to address the spread of COVID-19? Are we loosening regulations for any other industries at the expense of state infrastructure?
Is there a medical or supply-chain reason for this initiative? If it’s being implemented purely on an economic basis, that needs to be presented forthrightly. The tactic seems unnecessary and costly in the long run — in the costs of infrastructure repairs and deterring other businesses from developing here and making it more difficult, and even dangerous, for West Virginians to get around.
Suspending truck size and weight regulations seems dangerous for anyone who travels on West Virginia bridges. Plus, it’s potentially isolating to communities on the other ends of those bridges, should the spans fail. This is even more dire because of the COVID-19 crisis, considering that people could be separated from getting medical care or resupplying their homes.
West Virginia shouldn’t be saddled with crumbling bridges and roads to temporarily alleviate some of the stress of coal operators at the expense of other industries, such as future tourism. It’s bad strategy in the long term and perilous to West Virginians now.