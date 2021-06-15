”You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. This is the dimension of imagination. You have now crossed over into The Twilght Zone.”
•••
One can’t help but think of the intro to the popular 1960s television series when searching for answers to explain the mind-boggling decision of the Marshall University Board of Governors to not extend the contract of athletic director Mike Hamrick. Considering the importance of the position and that Marshall is a public, taxpayer-supported institution, one shouldn’t have to resort to imagination to know how and why the decision was made.
But the only public statement came from Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell, who lauds Hamrick’s accomplishments describing him as a “true Son of Marshall.” He said, “Despite all the good Mike has done as Athletic Director, there wasn’t enough support from the Board of Governors to approve a new contract extension.”
Dismissing Farrell’s ability to recognize a son of Marshall is easy, since he earned his master’s degree from Duke. Understanding how he and Athletic Committee chairman and Denison University graduate Chris Miller made the determination to not retain Hamrick is much harder. I mention alma maters because this whole affair has caused many of us to take a close look at the people who are supposed to be representing the best interests of Marshall University. In doing so, it appears that Gov. Jim Justice either can’t find enough qualified Marshall graduates to serve or he feels our Board of Governors needs a healthy number of graduates from other institutions to be successful. Or perhaps it is neither. Maybe the only qualification necessary is a willingness to do the bidding of the appointing authority.
I hope that is not the case. Board makeup not withstanding, it seems unlikely that any member will be courageous enough to shed light on the sorry mess that’s been created with an honest explanation.
In light of that, and the board’s decision (not the university president’s) to hire a new AD, I trust they will be developing certain qualifications for the position. I believe due diligence on their part would require that they look for someone who:
- Brings a wealth of experience as a Division I athletic director to the position, say 30 years or more.
- Has a proven ability to raise millions of dollars to build new, state-of-the-art facilities and improve existing ones.
- Has the mindset that, if we build these facilities, Marshall can attract quality athletes able to compete at the highest levels, and maybe even win a national championship.
- Places great emphasis on academic achievement and graduation rates with proven results.
- Runs clean, NCAA-compliant programs.
- Works hard to develop and maintain partnerships with the local community (Huntington) and a strong working relationship with its leaders.
- Is able to broker football schedules that include games with major schools, like Pitt, Boise State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, NC State, Army, Navy and maybe national powers like Notre Dame and Penn State.
- Consistently delivers winning programs with appearances in the postseason.
- Has the full support of those who are integral to the operation and success of the athletic programs, i.e., the university president, the M Club (represents all former letter winners) and the Big Green Scholarship Fund Board of Directors.
- And, as a bonus: Is a true son of Marshall, someone who bleeds green and understands the history and struggle involved in the rise of Marshall athletics, maybe even a former athlete who was a part of it.
Sound familiar? It should, as it describes the AD we already have — Mike Hamrick. Which again begs the question: Why?
As long as decisions are made in the dark and the public remains on a need-to-know basis, as determined by the Board of Governors, that question might never be answered. We’re pretty sure the intent in establishing the board system was to separate politics from higher education, not infuse politics into it. This is evidenced, in part, by the training and development requirement for members as related to ethical considerations arising from board membership. It would be a shame and an outrage if the Marshall Board Of Governors allowed itself to be used as a conduit for political vindictiveness.
While the questions persist and the silence from the Board of Governors remains deafening, the sad reality is that, in a matter of days, Mike Hamrick will no longer be the AD at my alma mater. He will be missed, and he certainly deserved better.
However, the thing that should concern the MU faithful the most is that the current Board of Governors will still be there, making important decisions that not only affect athletics but every aspect of the institution and its future success. If you plan on trying to understand their decisions, be prepared to use your imagination. This is the new reality for Marshall University.