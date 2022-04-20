This coming Monday, West Virginia lawmakers will hold a special session to authorize a $600 million “revolving door” loan fund touted as a way to bring private investment and jobs to the state.
While Gov. Jim Justice celebrates it as a “self-sustaining” project, it requires a $600 million up-front commitment from West Virginia taxpayers paid for by spending the majority of our fiscal year 2022 state revenue surplus — this means that we are not using that $600 million to invest in education, child care, health care, or any of the other neglected needs of our state.
Revolving loan funds — once funded — “sustain” themselves by reloaning money as old loans are repaid, meaning West Virginia taxpayers will never see these funds reenter the state budget.
Senate Bill 729 would create a new fund for “high impact” projects, allowing companies to access cheap loans (interest rates as low as 1.5% on 10-year loans). But none of the funding would be available to small businesses, as borrowers would have to commit to investing at least $50 million.
Economic development subsidies are a popular tool companies seek out to boost their bottom lines — the more public money they can extract from communities, the more profits can potentially increase. So, we know they’re good for private enterprise, but that’s where the benefits largely stop.
For starters, academic research shows that incentives rarely factor into a company’s decision on where to expand or relocate. By the time they’ve approached a location, companies already know a region has the business basics they need: cheap land or power, a good workforce, highly educated citizens and proximity to infrastructure. Taxpayers shouldn’t pay a company to do what it would do anyway. Additional research even shows that subsidized companies create fewer jobs and grow more slowly than companies that do not get public support.
In many cases, the per-job subsidy costs are so high that taxpayers can never break even. Take the recent deal to give Nucor $1.7 billion in public subsidies. If it creates the full 800 jobs, that’s a subsidy of more than $2.1 million per job — far more than the average worker will ever pay in state and local taxes over a lifetime.
Further, there are the opportunity costs. While West Virginia is currently enjoying budget surpluses — due in large part to artificially low revenue estimates — making such an expensive commitment will rob the state of the opportunity to adequately address current needs or to make new and necessary investments. West Virginia could be left with limited resources as it faces significant required expenditures in the coming years, including the hundreds of millions of dollars needed to keep the Public Employee Health Insurance Agency and Medicaid programs fully funded.
But, beyond those existing obligations, setting aside hundreds of millions of tax dollars for corporate subsidies would limit the state’s ability to make much-needed investments in education, health and its workforce. Instead of reversing years of cuts to higher education and reinvesting in K-12 education to prepare its future workforce, or boosting child care subsidies and enacting a paid leave program to support its existing workforce, West Virginia is once again pursing ineffective and expensive corporate subsidies. And without those noted investments, West Virginia will continue to fall behind when it comes to the health, education and well-being of its people.
Senate Bill 729 is particularly problematic for how loosely it defines “high impact” — essentially, a company must spend $50 million on its operations and be “reasonably projected” to create at least 200 jobs.
If lawmakers are determined to enact this new subsidy, some simple safeguards will help.
- Transparency and accountability. In its current form, SB 729 requires that only an internal reporting document be sent to lawmakers. But how detailed that document will be — and whether it will be made public — remains unclear. To enable everyone to judge the program, a full annual report, complete with actual jobs created, wages paid, capital investment and other data should be easily accessible online at the West Virginia Economic Development Authority website.
Indeed, the state auditor is working on a database of economic development grant recipients. Lawmakers should ensure that any projects supported by this new program are included in that database.
- Public notification. A best practice in economic development, residents must have advance notice of a project — in detail — so they can support, oppose or ask for changes (we recommend a 60-day notice before a final vote).
- Wage requirements. Tax-break advocates usually tout new jobs to justify giving companies taxpayer money. But not all jobs are created equal. Companies should be required to provide full-time jobs (part-time or contract workers don’t count) that pay living wages with benefits, so West Virginians can support themselves and their families.
- Local hiring. If West Virginians are paying for the subsidies, they should get first crack at qualifying for the jobs.
- Clawback agreements. If companies fail to deliver on their promises, companies must repay all or a portion of the loan, so taxpayers aren’t left holding the bag.
If West Virginia lawmakers and the governor sincerely believe SB 729 will pay off, they should be willing to let the public know exactly how the money is being spent, and to be able to pull it back if companies fail to deliver. Better yet, they could consider a $600 million investment in better schools, parks, roads and public safety to benefit all working families and all employers — current and future.