Mary Kay Bond: Clearing a path

I have now been self-isolating since March 19. At last, it would appear, I have the time for all those tasks I promised myself I would “get to when I have time.” There is no shortage of such projects and I am slowly (very slowly) attacking them. However, like many of the people I communicate with, it is difficult to focus and establish a routine these days even though I know that would be best. The one place and project that gives me focus is one I never anticipated. I am clearing a path in the woods.
Our house is pretty much surrounded by woods and at the end of our road there is a semblance of a path. Over the past few weeks, I have tried to give some structure to that path. At first it was cutting back low hanging brush that could stab one in the eye and removing thorn bushes. Next I used logs and substantial tree limbs I collected from the ground to give boundaries to the trail. After accompanying me to see the progress, my husband joined in and we progressed further and faster.
While in the woods we have been frequently scratched by thorns. We also got wet and muddy, but the hours flew by — joyfully. The birds singing in the woods did not know about COVID-19, and we had a concrete purpose. We were clearing a path for our grandchildren to enjoy when they visit.
I also laughed at myself as I clipped, pulled, got scratched and fell down. I remember with great fondness the time my grandparents accompanied my parents when they took me to a “primitive” scout camp. Our tents were to be pitched on the ground. (We dug trenches to divert the never-ending rain.) We cooked all our meals on an open fire. As my grandmother looked around the camp she kept suggesting that they “cut that bush back before someone gets hurt,” “move these rocks out of the way.”
We laughingly reminded her this was supposed to be primitive camping. She wasn’t having it. It seemed a dangerous place for her 9-year-old granddaughter. Now all these years later I was attacking the limb containing skin piercing briars with a vengeance, trying to beat back nature just a little to make it safer for my grandchildren. Finally, I understood my grandmother’s protective and proactive feeling from long ago.
As my husband and I continued to work, I realized that it symbolizes what all of us are trying to do — clear a path for the children and grandchildren to follow. When the world seems upside down this task is more daunting but also more critically important to us. Clearly, we cannot hand over a world that is safe, one without pitfalls. Even if we could, it wouldn’t be a favor to our children and grandchildren — challenges build grit and teach us things we could not learn otherwise.
Overcoming those challenges builds a sense of competence and confidence. Nevertheless, as parents and grandparents we do at least want to clear a path and make the journey a bit easier. Briars and overhanging bushes remain along our path in the woods. There are lots of rocks to trip on if you aren’t careful, but we have cleared it a bit to make the going a little easier for our grandchildren to travel and to appreciate the woods surrounding it.
Throughout the process I have begun to see connections between our work in the woods to what has been an important mission for me: helping children connect reading with pleasure so they work to become good readers. When an adult reads to a child, he or she is “clearing the path” for that child. When we read beginning in infancy the child hears lots of words even before being able to speak but hearing those words clears a path to a bigger vocabulary for communicating when the child begins to talk. That bigger vocabulary “clears a path” toward easier decoding of words when the child enters schools. Sharing a story clears a path for a child’s mind to grow a greater imagination and a longer attention span (i.e. stronger “listening muscles”).
These skills, in turn, make reading more enjoyable and worth the effort of learning to read on one’s own. Armed with good reading skills the path is cleared to learning more about all subjects and doing well in school. Doing well in school or at least having the information one can learn through reading clears the path to better job opportunities, a greater ability to manage one’s health and money.
No wonder our Read Aloud volunteers find their classroom commitment so satisfying. They experience the same joy I initially felt as I demolished hurtful briars. Those volunteers are making life easier and enjoyable for the children they care about. It gives purpose and joy to clear the path a bit for the next generation. There is much we cannot control in this world, but reading to a child offers us something we can do, something that is meaningful and clears the path in a way that lasts a lifetime.