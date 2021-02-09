I have some questions for the West Virginia Legislature regarding its plans to get rid of the state income tax.
Have our roads or Public Employee Insurance Agency been fixed? I’ve not heard any rationale for terminating our income tax. What is it and who really benefits? We definitely aren’t Texas or Florida, with loads of activity to replace a loss of $2 billion in revenue, so what about Kansas? Have any of our legislators been chief financial officers for a large corporation? It doesn’t look like anyone is qualified to consider this huge change. Gov. Jim Justice has been taken to court and faced allegations of not paying bills or fines how many times?
With pending repairs/bills, no plan given, the failed experiment in Kansas, the Legislature’s complete lack of experience and the governor’s noncompliance, the proposal surely would receive a failing grade from any bank. Does the Legislature really expect to slam this one on West Virginia with an already meager budget?
As a senior citizen, am I still being taxed for Social Security? With the Legislature’s scheme, we finally get an income tax reprieve, replaced with higher sales and new grocery taxes.
What about cuts to higher education? Weren’t counselors and smaller class sizes at the top of requests from teachers? We can look forward to smart, but sad-eyed clerks who really needed a path to college or further training.
Back in my day of the 1970s, anyone who wanted to get an education could get one. According to a 2017 report from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, college tuition had risen almost 150% in 15 years. We’ve had continual budget cuts to higher education, passing even more of the bill on to parents and students.
Will the Legislature slice the department of Health and Human Resources budget to afford this tax cut? Can we also look forward to increased child abuse with fewer state resources?
The Legislature isn’t going to keep any taxes on their high-income sponsors or add one on coal. Will it make marijuana legal? What happened to the medical application? That hasn’t even gotten off the ground.
Why not save money by cutting legislators’ pensions? Educators have to train many times to keep their licenses. As a full-time teacher, I turned in more than 2,400 hours a year, not a mere two months, to get credit for retirement. I didn’t line up sponsors to work for them and not the public. Legislators are well paid, with an added per diem stipend, and they’re part-time. They should get 1/6 credit toward a pension per session. That also should be made retroactive.
To anyone who supports this reckless proposal of shedding the income tax and the accompanying legislation, you’re not looking at it correctly. It is chilling in its meanness.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, must be called out. For the intelligence he was blessed with and all that West Virginians have done for him, he’s done nothing but cover chicanery with a corporate veneer. What good is a parliamentarian without morals?