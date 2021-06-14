“You never change something by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the old one obsolete.” — Buckminster Fuller
I’m a designer. I collaborate with people playing big games in the world; designing conversations that shape the future of humanity.
I moved to West Virginia in 2002, after living in Philadelphia for 30 years. My partner found this property and knew it was his the minute he stepped foot on it. In fact, he moved here before he knew how he’d pay for it. Three months later, he made settlement. He still wakes up every morning in love. Obviously, we were called here.
Now, what does this have to do with creating a new model that makes the old one obsolete?
I have always been a registered Democrat. When I moved to Upshur County, I was told, “Don’t bother to vote. It won’t matter.” I later learned it’s a Republican stronghold. I vote. I work the polls. I joined the Democratic Women. I got a view of the workings as a delegate to the 2016 West Virginia Democratic Convention. I saw the drastic difference of values of the grassroots versus the establishment Democrats. I have tried to find a place. It’s been futile. We’ve been fighting the existing reality.
So how do we create a new model that makes the old one obsolete?
I found my juices flowing as I collaborated the past two years in bringing the West Virginia Democratic Party bylaws into compliance. When grassroots reformers forced 22 changes by holding the establishment accountable to the rules, we were hopeful real change could happen, with the formation of the diversity caucuses our friends would be served, included. The party would have life again.
Six caucuses met June 1 to prepare for the first-ever Affirmative Action Committee meeting June 2. We did miraculous work pulling this off in the most minimal time.
At every step, there has been a fight to restore integrity. Not morality, but rather like a bicycle mangled in a crash, you must restore its integrity before you can ride it again. That is not happening.
Things are not working for everyone, only a few. There’s no chance of a new model in this environment. People are delusional if they think there is.
Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore is not the leader to ensure this new model to emerges.